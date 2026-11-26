The biggest problem in maths has been cracked by AI, but it remains impossible to predict how its capabilities will advance in other fields

There is a story, possibly apocryphal, that when the mathematician G. H. Hardy was about to undertake a dangerous sea voyage, he sent a postcard to a colleague declaring “I have solved the Riemann hypothesis”.

Hardy, a staunch atheist, joked that this would prevent his ship from sinking, as God would never let him claim the credit for such a major result without revealing the details of his proof. , a problem that has vexed mathematicians since the 19th century, but that no one yet understands it.

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The consensus among mathematicians is that the proof, produced with the aid of AI, will hold, but that it will take much more work to make it comprehensible to humans. However you feel about AI, this is a watershed moment, and one that demonstrates just how little we still understand about the capabilities of the technology.