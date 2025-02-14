AI Revolutionizes Nanoparticle Measurement, Dramatically Speeding Up Research

A team of researchers at the University of Konstanz has developed a novel AI-powered system that significantly accelerates nanoparticle measurement, a crucial but time-consuming process in nanoparticle research. The AI system automates the counting and measurement of nanoparticles in microscopic images, achieving higher accuracy and efficiency compared to traditional manual methods.

A team of researchers has made a breakthrough by successfully adapting an AI system to reliably assist with nanoparticle measurements, significantly accelerating the research process. Nanoparticle researchers traditionally dedicate a considerable amount of their time to counting and measuring nanoparticles. Each step involves meticulous checking of results, typically achieved by analyzing microscopic images of hundreds of nanoparticles densely packed together.

This manual process is time-consuming, yet crucial for conducting the necessary statistical analyses to optimize the next nanoparticle synthesis. Professor Alexander Wittemann of the University of Konstanz and his team are familiar with this daily routine. Wittemann recalls his doctoral thesis days: 'When I worked on my doctoral thesis, we used a large particle counting machine for these measurements. It was like a cash register, and, at the time, I was really happy when I could measure three hundred nanoparticles a day.' However, reliable statistics demand thousands of measurements per sample.With the advancement of computer technology, the process can now proceed at a much faster pace. Despite automated methods, they are susceptible to errors, requiring researchers to conduct or double-check many measurements manually. The new AI-powered method developed by Wittemann and his doctoral student Gabriel Monteiro, who possesses expertise in programming and AI, addresses this challenge. They leveraged Meta's open-source AI technology, 'Segment Anything Model,' to create a program capable of automatically counting nanoparticles in microscopic images and subsequently measuring each individual particle. 'For clearly definable particles, the 'watershed method' has worked quite well so far,' explains Wittemann. 'Our new method, however, can also automatically count particles that have a dumbbell or caterpillar shape, consisting of strings of two or three overlapping spheres.' This advancement significantly reduces the time required for analysis. Wittemann emphasizes, 'This saves a massive amount of time.' The AI system now handles most of the measurement process, allowing researchers to focus on particle synthesis and microscopic examination. 'In the time it would usually take to complete a particle synthesis and make the corresponding time-consuming measurements, we can now concentrate on particle syntheses and examining them under the microscope, while the AI system takes care of most of the rest. This last step is now possible in a fraction of the time it used to require. This means, we can complete eight to ten particle analyses in the time we used to need for one.' Beyond efficiency, the AI measurements offer enhanced reliability, recognizing individual fragments more accurately and precisely than traditional methods, even those conducted by humans. This precision translates to more accurate subsequent experiments and faster success in test series. The research team has made the new AI routine, along with the necessary codes and study data, openly accessible on Git-Hub and KonData, encouraging collaboration and further development within the scientific community





