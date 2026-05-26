AI regulation, US military strikes in Iran, jazz legend dies, and more

A selection of news stories covering topics such as the regulation of artificial intelligence, US military actions in Iran, and the passing of jazz legend Sonny Rollins.

The Pope has called for the regulation of artificial intelligence, amidst growing concerns about its impact on human society. US military officials claim that they carried out 'self-defense' strikes in Iran , targeting missile launch sites.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian swimmer, Kristian Gkolomeev, has been showered with $1 million in bonuses after achieving a personal best in Enhanced Games. Legendary jazz musician, Sonny Rollins, has passed away at the age of 95. Toshifumi Suzuki, the founder of the 7-Eleven convenience store empire, has died at the age of 93. A kayaker was briefly swallowed by a humpback whale in Patagonia, an incident captured on camera.

A raccoon caused chaos in a Virginia liquor store, passing out on the bathroom floor after getting drunk. Bolivia protests captured footage of tear gas drifting across a mountain road. Parts of Europe are experiencing record high temperatures, with amateur sports events resulting in warnings of heat-related deaths. Being a night owl may have negative effects on one's health, but things can be done to mitigate these risks.

The FDA has unexpectedly allowed more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto the US market. Documentaries on artificial intelligence have sparked debate over its potential benefits and drawbacks. To avoid common grilling mistakes, cooking experts have provided tips on how to improve grilling techniques. Pope Leo XIV has issued a historic apology for the Vatican's historical involvement in legitimizing slavery.

In Iran, a potential agreement to end the ongoing conflict may be in the works. Immigrants in the US have been released on bond after being detained at an ICE processing center in Tacoma, Washington





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Artificial Intelligence US Military Iran Sonny Rollins Jazz E-Cigarettes FDA Nicotine Pouches Grilling Immigration Iran Conflict Vatican Slavery Humpback Whales Raccoons

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sonny Rollins, Jazz’s ‘Saxophone Colossus,’ Dies at 95Sonny Rollins, the legendary jazz saxophonist who collaborated with everyone from Coleman Hawkins to the Rolling Stones, has died.

Read more »

Sonny Rollins, saxophonist and restless genius of jazz, dead at 95Sonny Rollins, the legendary tenor saxophonist known for his bold tone and constant experimentation, has died at 95.

Read more »

Sonny Rollins Dead: Jazz Great Was 95Sonny Rollins, one of the most influential saxophone players in jazz history died today at his home in Woodstock, NY.

Read more »

Sonny Rollins, Jazz's Saxophone Colossus and Greatest Improvisor, Dead at 95Sonny Rollins, the jazz legend dubbed the Saxophone Colossus known for his inimitable improvisational skills, has died at the age of 95.

Read more »