AI-Powered Shopping App Phia Inks New A-list Investors in Series A

The list includes Alix Earle, Alexandre Arnault, Ice Spice, Khloé Kardashian, Charles Porch of OpenAI and Allison Ellsworth of Poppi.

Revealed Friday, the list reads like a “who’s who” of Hollywood, tech and TikTok, with Alix Earle, Alexandre Arnault, Ice Spice, Khloé Kardashian, Charles Porch of OpenAI, Allison Ellsworth of Poppi and more among the biggest names behind the $35.5 million series A funding round, led by Notable Capital, Kleiner Perkins and Khosla Venture.

In January, the series A was valued at $185.5 million. The full catalogue of celebrity backers includes: Ashley Graham, Amy Griffin, Brooks Nader and Sisters, Cait Bailey, Chriselle Lim, Codie Sanchez, Halsey, Jay Shetty, Jessica Alba, Karlie Kloss, Lilly Singh, Lori Harvey, Leila Hormozi, Shaboozey, Olivia Culpo, Sophia Amoruso, Rachel Zoe, Mindy Kaling, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers, Ice Spice, Gunna, Eileen Gu, Sydney Sweeney, Paris Hilton, Priyanka Chopra, Wendi Murdoch, Winnie Harlow and Zack Bia.

The tech and operators cohort also includes: Vladimir Tenev of Robinhood; Ankur Jain of BILT; Iqram Magdon-Ismal of Venmo; Mellody Hobson, co-chief executive officer and president at Ariel Investments; Naomi Gleit, head of product at Meta; SV Angel; Alex Zaccaria of Linktree; Kevin Hartz of Xoom, and Mati Staniszewski of ElevenLabs. The robust investment comes a little more than a year after Phia launched in April 2025.

It also follows the $8 million seed round pioneered once again by Kleiner Perkins, with participants Kris Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Sara Blakely and Michael Rubin.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Phoebe and Sophia since their early days at Stanford, and it has been incredible to watch them grow from ambitious students into two of the most impressive founders I know. They represent the kind of tech entrepreneurs I hoped to support when I started Kode With Klossy, and even more so, the kind of leaders and role models I am so glad our scholars have to learn from,” Kloss told WWD.

“I’ve always been excited by the possibilities of how technology can continue to transform the way we experience fashion, and Phia is bringing that vision to life by helping millions of women shop smarter. I’m so proud to support them and be part of their journey. ” With north of 1.5 million users, Phia has expanded to include more than 9,600 retail brand partners, with over 350 million products.

It also offers a “companion hasn’t meaningfully evolved to reflect how consumers actually make decisions,” Gates told WWD ahead of the launch.

“Shoppers are navigating an overwhelming number of options across retail and-powered platform that brings clarity to that process — personalizing insights in real time so users can make smarter decisions instantly. It’s about delivering the right answer, at the right moment, in just one click.

”Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerVideo: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen AtkinWWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US ally to build first nuclear-powered attack submarine domesticallyA nuclear-powered submarine can operate more stealthily and act at a higher speed in case of a threat being detected.

Read more »

French Shipping Giant Unveils World's Largest LNG-Powered Container ShipA French shipping giant has unveiled the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered container ship, which can carry 24,212 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) aboard in a single trip.

Read more »

iOS 27 leak shows off Siri’s minimalist redesign and new tricks within a dedicated appApple's iOS 27 Siri redesign gives the assistant its first dedicated app, a new swipe-down search interface, a Gemini-powered AI backbone, and a Camera app mode.

Read more »

Is Phoebe Gates’s Phia the Most Celeb-Backed Shopping Startup of All Time?Alix Earle, Khloé Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney, Mindy Kaling, Sophia Bush, Alexandre Arnault, Karlie Kloss — Phia has added a roster of more than 30 names to its cap table. What now?

Read more »