AI-Powered Security Threats Loom Over XRP Ledger's Upcoming Privacy Upgrade

The XRPL Foundation is concerned that AI could break the upcoming privacy upgrade for XRP Ledger, potentially sending the XRP price plummeting.

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U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.had learned to detect hidden logical errors in cryptographic ZK schemes at scale, including flaws that humans had missed for years.

The first victim of this new technological reality was the Zcash network, when ZEC collapsed by 46% in 24 hours after a bug was exposed in the Orchard pool and the threat of hidden inflation emerged. Against this backdrop, XRPL Foundation community lead Vet raised the key security question: could AI similarly break the upcoming privacy upgrade for XRP Ledger and send the XRP price to the bottom?

RippleX developerAccording to Akinyele, the XLS-0096 amendment, known as Confidential Transfers, implements the concept of verifiable privacy, which is fundamentally different from Zcash's"blind anonymity". Where Is XRP Bounce Possible? Is Zcash Too Oversold? Bitcoin Risks Slipping to $50,000: Crypto Market ReviewBalance isolation: Privacy works at the level of individual accounts, not through a single blind pool, which rules out the emergence of systemic hidden breaches.

Transparent issuance control: The total issued amount indicator, ConfidentialOutstandingAmount, is intentionally left in plain text in the public ledger, allowing the coin supply to be independently verified without special access. Strict validator verification: The network checks specialized ZK proofs step by step for every issuance, burn, or transfer, strictly controlling compliance.

Data masking from AI: Integrated EC-ElGamal homomorphic encryption, compact sigma protocols, and Range Proofs package checks into a fixed size, depriving neural networks of hooks for cryptanalysis and timing attacks. In addition, the amendment includes a two-level balance model with an incoming buffer, called Inbox, which prevents payments from being frozen or canceled because of outdated ZK proofs.

It also includes selective disclosure mechanisms, known as view keys, giving large investors the ability to preserve commercial secrecy while staying within the law.is impossible. Even if AI exposes a local ZK scheme for a separate wallet, validators will block the transaction because it does not match the open field for total issuance. QoreChain Launches Quantum-Safe, AI-Native Layer 1 Mainnet on June 7 as Community Presale Opens





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XRP Ledger AI-Powered Security Threats Privacy Upgrade Cryptocurrency News XLS-0096 Amendment

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