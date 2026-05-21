AI-powered beauty brand DCYPHER offers custom foundation and concealer

DCYPHER Beauty, a new AI-powered beauty brand, has made it possible for individuals to have precise and personalized foundation and concealer shades, thanks to its advanced technology. Using artificial intelligence, DCYPHER scans and assesses the skin tone, depth, undertone, and vibrancy, creating a custom shade according to the user's preferences.

There's nothing worse than going to buy new make-up, only to find that none of the shades of foundation are quite right. But the days of having to mix your own concoction at home are finally a thing of the past, thanks to a new AI-powered beauty brand.

DCYPHER Beauty uses artificial intelligence to scan your skin before coming up with a custom shade. According to the company, its creations not only match your skin colour, but also your tone, undertone, vibrancy, and depth. So far, DCYPHER has created over 90,000 shades - with 99.4 per cent accuracy. DCYPHER Beauty was set up in 2021 by Ms De Leo and Adam Triantis, who had become frustrated with the lack of shades available to make-up wearers.

They launched DCYPHER because every person should be able to buy complexion products made specifically for them, rather than settling for the nearest option. To create a custom foundation, users first select their skin type (oily, balanced, or dry) and their desired coverage and finish.

Next, they're prompted to scan their makeup-free face with their smartphone camera in good lighting. The vision for the brand is to provide personalized make-up products to cater to everyone's unique needs





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Make-Up Custom Foundation And Concealer Artificial Intelligence Skin Tone Analysis Personalized Foundation Coverage And Finish Precision Mixing

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