AI Political Ads Fail in 2024 Midterms as Voters Reject Dystopian Narratives

Wesleyan Media Project data shows AI spending in 2024 midterms exceeded 2024 election totals. Voters rejected dystopian deepfakes, resulting in losses for Republican candidates using such tactics.

AI-generated political advertisements reached unprecedented levels during the 2024 United States midterm elections, yet these digital campaigns largely failed to sway voters. The Wesleyan Media Project, a research group tracking political marketing, reported that total spending on AI-generated ads during this cycle surpassed the amounts recorded during the 2024 presidential election. Despite the significant financial investment and aggressive deployment of these technologies, the American electorate appeared resistant to the synthetic messaging, contributing to a historic mid-term sweep by Democratic candidates nationwide.

Unprecedented Spending Surpasses 2024 Election Totals

According to an October report from the Wesleyan Media Project, the financial scale of AI propaganda in the 2024 midterms was historically large. The organization identified a total of 289 AI-generated ads aired during the election cycle. The vast majority of these, constituting 82% of the total volume, were funded by Republican candidates or their allies, representing approximately $169 in spending. Democratic campaigns aired 13% of these ads, while other parties accounted for the remaining 5%. The report noted that the final spending figure was likely lower than actual levels because many ads lacked disclaimers, making some instances of AI use difficult to determine with the human eye alone.

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Republican Ads Feature Dystopian and Satanic Imagery

Republican campaigns frequently utilized AI to create alarming and surreal narratives designed to mobilize conservative voters. A prominent example involved Republican candidate Jonathan Lockwood in Oregon's 5th Congressional District, who released an ad depicting his Democratic opponents laughing maniacally before a Satanic altar while chasing three light-skinned, blond children. The official Facebook page for Lockwood's campaign, which garnered well over five million views, claimed that no one's sons or daughters were safe under Governor Tina Kotek and Representative Janelle Bynum. Despite the viral spread of this content, both incumbents were reelected on Tuesday, signaling a rejection of the ad's messaging.

Other Campaigns Use Caricatures and Superhero Metaphors

Other candidates employed different types of AI-generated distortions to attack their opponents. Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt released an ad portraying himself as a Batman-like superhero saving Los Angeles from a cake-eating Governor Gavin Newsom, a Joker-painted Mayor Karen Bass, and a liquor-guzzling Kamala Harris. In Utah, incumbent Republican Senator Michael Lee featured an ad that depicted his Democratic opponent, Jessica Bichler, as a cartoonish caricature tied in knots like a deformed pretzel. The ad, titled Bonkers Bichler, included a disclaimer acknowledging AI use, attempting to frame the content as a harmless prank. Bichler defeated Lee 53% to 47%.

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Voter Rejection Signals Potential Regulatory Shifts

The widespread failure of these AI campaigns suggests that voters are increasingly skeptical of synthetic media used in political discourse. While the Republican National Committee and other groups continued to distribute dystopian future visions, the American electorate did not respond as expected. This outcome provides a nationwide rebuttal to the idea that AI should remain completely devoid of regulation. The results indicate that citizens are becoming adept at identifying and dismissing disinformation that relies on exaggerated or false representations of political opponents.

Future Implications for 2028 Election Strategies

Despite the current setbacks, there is no indication that politically motivated deepfakes will be abandoned by strategic operatives. The Republican Party and allied campaigns are likely to refine their tactics for using AI in future elections, particularly as the 2028 cycle approaches. If new laws do not prohibit these practices, the industry may look back on the 2024 midterms as a transitional period where the effectiveness of low-quality AI slop ads was proven insufficient. Campaigns will likely need to improve the quality and subtlety of their synthetic media to regain voter trust and influence.