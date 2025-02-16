AI Mode Arrives in Google Search with Enhanced Capabilities

Google is set to integrate AI Mode into its Search platform, powered by an advanced version of Gemini 2.0. This feature will enable users to engage in conversational searches, seeking comparisons and advice.

A recently discovered feature in a beta version of the Google app hints at the imminent arrival of AI Mode within Google Search . Android specialist Mishaal Rahman shared images revealing the integration of AI Mode into the Pixel home screen's Google Search widget. The AI Mode icon, resembling the Search magnifying glass with the Gemini star, is positioned to the left of the microphone and Lens icons on the widget.

The discovery came from examining the code for the Pixel Launcher within the Android 16 Beta 2 release. \Rahman states that AI Mode is currently undergoing internal testing by Google employees and is powered by an advanced version of Gemini 2.0, boasting enhanced reasoning and thinking capabilities. This upgrade allows users to engage in conversations with Google Search, seeking comparisons and advice. Users can even pose follow-up questions to the initial AI-generated response, delving deeper into their query. \ On the Pixel home screen, a shortcut to AI Mode is integrated into the search bar at the bottom. For desktop users, a dedicated AI Mode chip will be available atop the Google Search website, situated alongside options for Images, Videos, News, Shopping, and More. While the exact launch date for AI Mode in Google Search remains unknown, Rahman anticipates its release before the year's end





AI Mode Google Search Gemini 2.0 Android 16 Pixel

