Computer scientist Scott Aaronson says AI labs are likely sitting on undisclosed cryptographic breakthroughs.

AI is driving a massive wave of mathematical breakthroughs which could have implications for cryptography. Theoretical computer scientist Scott Aaronson says leading AI laboratories are likely sitting on undisclosed breakthroughs in cryptography.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Aaronson, a former OpenAI researcher and professor at The University of Texas at Austin,“I’m virtually certain, from multiple reliable sources, that the AI labs are now sitting on one or more bombshells in that area,” Aaronson said.

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“However, until I either see details or hear directly from someone at a lab, I feel much, much less confident about the specific nature of those bombshells. ” The remarks add to concerns that AI’s accelerating mathematical capabilities could eventually undermine the cryptography used to secure crypto wallets and blockchain transactions. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and researcher Justin Drake Recent weeks have illustrated the pace at which AI has been able to overcome previously unsolvable math problems.