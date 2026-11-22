Data from 348 companies shows AI title shares stagnated between August and October 2026. While job descriptions increasingly mention AI, new AI-specific titles did not grow in non-engineering sectors.

A comprehensive analysis of hiring data from 348 companies reveals that the proportion of job openings explicitly titled with artificial intelligence terms remained static between 5 August and 17 October 2026. While the integration of AI language into general job descriptions surged, the creation of dedicated AI roles in non-engineering fields did not expand during this three-month window. The study highlights a divergence between where AI is mentioned and where it is hired as a primary job function.

Stagnation of Dedicated AI Job Titles

The share of artificial intelligence titles among all job openings hovered between 59.3 and 63.1 per 1,000 total positions throughout the observation period. Specifically, the count dropped slightly from 61.4 per 1,000 openings in early August to 59.3 per 1,000 by mid-October. For non-engineering roles exclusively, the rate remained flat at 16.2 per 1,000 openings on both the starting date of 5 August and the ending date of 17 October. This stability contradicts the common narrative of explosive job creation in new AI categories, as the number of companies posting these specific roles only marginally increased from 106 to 113 out of 317 tracked firms.

Also read Africa Population Reaches 1.56 Billion in 2026 with Nigeria Leading Growth

Surge in AI Mentions Within General Roles

While dedicated titles stayed flat, the presence of AI keywords within ordinary job descriptions grew significantly. Employers across the United States and the United Kingdom increasingly listed terms such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and generative AI within standard postings for marketing, product, and sales positions. This trend indicates that companies are embedding AI competencies into existing workflows rather than hiring separate teams to manage these technologies. The demand appears to be for generalists who can utilize AI tools, rather than specialists focused solely on AI development or strategy.

Divergent Employer Strategies Across Sectors

Employers fall into three distinct categories: tech companies, consultancies, and other sectors such as finance, healthcare, and retail. At consultancies and agencies, AI roles primarily focus on integrating AI into company operations, accounting for 81% and 86% of positions respectively. In contrast, tech companies show a varied approach: 25% of roles focus exclusively on AI product development, 36% focus on internal adoption, 27% handle both duties, and 13% carry neither. This split suggests that tech firms are balancing external product innovation with internal operational efficiency, whereas consultancies are driven by client-facing transformation projects.

Advertisement

Duties of Non-Engineering AI Roles

For non-engineering professionals, an AI title typically adds a specific duty: bringing AI into how a company works. In 41% of AI-labeled roles, the primary function involves rolling out AI tools, compared to only 8% of ordinary roles. Keywords such as adoption, change management, and upskilling appear in 60% of AI postings, significantly higher than the 31% found in standard job descriptions. These duties indicate that the new roles are less about building algorithms and more about managing the organizational shift required to use new technologies effectively. Titles such as Head of AI Transformation and AI Enablement Lead are common indicators of this focus.

Methodology and Data Sources

The findings are based on 5,856 job postings with AI, ML, or LLM in the title from 930 companies collected between July and October 2026. The study excluded engineering titles such as engineer, scientist, developer, architect, or programmer, focusing instead on product, marketing, sales, and delivery roles. A language model was used to label duties for 1,273 postings, categorizing them into building tools, training people, or selling products. The data includes postings from the US, the UK, and ten European countries, ensuring a broad geographic scope. Forward deployed and solutions engineers were included in non-engineering roles since they work directly with clients, comprising 276 of the 2,100 analyzed positions. The study also referenced Indeed data, which showed AI mentions growing from 6.4% to 7.3% in the US and 9.6% to 9.9% in the UK between 5 August and 30 September 2026.