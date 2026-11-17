AI may force us to rethink how much of our lives work should occupy, and make the 40-hour workweek increasingly obsolete.

Most of our grandparents worked six days a week. Nobody called them workaholics; that was simply what a job was, until society decided that Saturday belongs to people.

I believe we are approaching a decision of that size again. I don’t know whether AI will create as many jobs as it destroys or whether most professions will collapse. That is the argument most people are having, and it is worth a minute of context before I get to what I actually want to say.

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The optimists say this is like every previous revolution: Some jobs will disappear, new ones will emerge, and people will use AI to become more productive. The World Economic Forum says so, for example . The pessimists say this time is different. Machines are beginning to perform intellectual work once reserved for highly educated people.

The International Monetary Fund says so, for example .is not just our income but our sense of relevance: the feeling that we have value in the world, contribute something important, and make a positive impact on others. But there is another layer that I believe will unfold quite quickly: AI will not only change how we make a living but how much of our lives we are expected to spend doing this work. Look at the past 130 years.

The human condition of work has gradually improved. The workday became shorter. The six-day workweek became five. Paid leave,, sick days, and limits on child labor became part of the social contract.

Today, a growing number of organizations are even experimenting with four-day workweeks . None of this happened because work suddenly became less important. These changes were fought for through collective bargaining, legislation, and political struggle. But risingIf an employee can complete in two hours what previously required eight, there are only a few possible outcomes: The company can demand four times as much output.

It can fire most of the team. Or society can begin converting some of the productivity gain into time. The first two options may dominate at first but they are difficult to sustain as a final equilibrium. An economy cannot function well when a small group labors while millions of capable people have no work, and no sense that they contribute.

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Workers are also consumers, parents, taxpayers, and citizens. Wages are not only a cost companies pay; they are the money customers spend, and no one can keep selling to people who no longer earn. A system that converts greater productivity mainly into human exclusion would eventually undermine both economic demand and social stability. The figure below shows what this means in numbers.

As dollars stop arriving in ordinary paychecks for common households, whether because jobs disappear or because pay shrinks, what businesses can sell falls with them. By the time roughly 12 dollars out of every 100 have moved, the drop is already the size of the Great Recession. This all brings us to thia conclusion: The more stable direction is not a world without work but one in which work occupies less of everyone’s life. Illustration based on the 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey. The top income quintile spent about 71 cents of every dollar received after taxes, while the bottom four quintiles spent approximately all of their income. The figure estimates how shifting income away from ordinary paychecks reduces aggregate household spending.

The dashed line represents the approximately 4% decline in per-person consumption during the Great Recession. Sources: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics ; Petev et al. . People of my generation, those who entered the workforce around the turn of the millennium, were taught to admire sacrifice.

In high-tech, working 50 or 60 hours a week was almost a badge of honor. The company was a family. If you left at 5:00, perhaps you were not serious enough. Many younger workers no longer believe this story.

Research on Generation Z consistently finds greater emphasis on balance, well-being, and meaningful work than on climbing the corporate ladder . They want to close the laptop at 5:00 because they have a life. This is often described as laziness, entitlement, or fragility. I think Generation Z may simply be early adopters of a better social norm.

Work can be meaningful. It can make us feel useful, needed, and relevant. But it is not the whole of human existence. We mostly feel relevant by raising children, helping friends, creating, learning, loving, being present, and taking part in communities.

From this perspective, the real promise of AI is that it may finally make the 35- to 40-hour workweek look as outdated as the six-day workweek looks today. The same way it happened last time. Ford moved its factories to a five-day week in 1926, but not out of: Henry Ford had concluded that people who work all the time have no time to buy anything, and that his workers were also his customers.

The weekend was built partly on the arithmetic of the figure above, and the rest by the unions that demanded it and the laws that made it the default. All three of those engines are already turning. Trials across six countries have shown that companies can drop a workday without dropping output. In Iceland, such trials ended with unions negotiating shorter hours, or the right to them, for roughly 86 percent of the country’s working population .

In the United States, autoworkers’ union put the 32-hour week on the bargaining table in 2023. It did not win, but the first people who demanded a weekend did not win either. Ford himself said in 1926, “The eight-hour day was not the ultimate, and neither is the five-day week” . Here is that century drawn as what it really is: a staircase that stopped, and a next step already penciled in.

The note underneath is where I show my homework. U.S. working-hour estimates are based on historical research . The ILO established the 48-hour standard in 1919 , while later European milestones come from Eurofound . The Dutch average of about 32 hours reflects the country’s widespread, protected part-time work .

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More recent developments include four-day workweek trials across six countries , the UAW’s 32-hour demand in 2023, and a 32-hour workweek bill introduced in Congress. The transition may be brutal. We will need new taxation, new labor arrangements, and probably several failed experiments. But the direction seems clear.

A few days ago an hawk stopped in the middle of my street. I had somewhere to be. I stayed for a minute anyway. The most human outcome of the AI revolution may be a world in which people have more time to be human.2.

Georgieva, K. . AI Will Transform the Global Economy. Let’s Make Sure It Benefits Humanity. International Monetary Fund.4.

Fan, W., Schor, J. B., Kelly, O., & Gu, G. . Work time reduction via a 4-day workweek finds improvements in workers’ well-being. Nature Human Behaviour, 9, 2153–2168. 5. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics .

Consumer Expenditure Survey, 2023. Quintile figures as compiled by Hernández Kent, A., & Rodgers, W. M. , That Extra Money: A Primer on Discretionary Income, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. 6. Petev, I., Pistaferri, L., & Saporta-Eksten, I. . Consumption and the Great Recession.

In The Great Recession. Russell Sage Foundation.8. Haraldsson, G. D., & Kellam, J. . Going Public: Iceland’s Journey to a Shorter Working Week.

Autonomy and Alda. 9. Ford, H. . Why I Favor Five Days’ Work With Six Days’ Pay. Interview with S. Crowther, World’s Work.11.

Huberman, M., & Minns, C. . The times they are not changin’: Days and hours of work in Old and New Worlds, 1870–2000. Explorations in Economic History, 44, 538–567. 12. Eurofound.

Records of the French statutory 35-hour week and the 35-hour week in western German metalworking . European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions. , is an associate professor at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research and University of Haifa, a social-technological entrepreneur, and a licensed psychologist. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

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