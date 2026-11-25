Neuroscientists and philosophers met at a conference to discuss ‘exotic, mind-like entities’ – and how chatbots might be moulding our own minds

rejected the idea of free-floating intelligence, believing – along with many others in his field – that thinking and awareness require learning through physical experience of the world.

But the recent surge in capabilities of artificial intelligence, particularly the large language models that power chatbots such as Claude and ChatGPT, is now forcing scientists to consider whether disembodied minds might be possible after all – if not already with us.

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“Things are happening that nobody expected,” says Froese. “I realised that not just me, but my whole community, was wrong. ” in Japan, overlooking coral reefs and the East China Sea, speakers considered how different from us artificial minds might be. What can LLMs tell us about what a “mind” is?

And how might interacting with these “others” shape our own minds? At times, the meeting resembled a group therapy session, as eminent figures recounted encounters with chatbots that have caused them to rethink their most cherished beliefs. , a philosopher and cognitive roboticist who works at Imperial College London and Google DeepMind, said his “wow moment” came duringin a New York hotel room in 2024.

Jet-lagged and unable to sleep, he decided to ask the chatbot about its sense of self.

“Illusory or real, it is precious to me,” said Claude, before considering whether it should move beyond human-like conceptions of self and “find a way to accept the fluidity and contingency of my instances of being”. Rather than a persistent self accumulating memories through time, the chatbot told Shanahan, “I am a flickering pattern, a brief coalescence of code and data that shimmers into existence in the moment of interaction, only to dissolve away again”. Shanahan was taken aback.

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He had expected Claude to spout “philosophical nonsense”, but “these are not ideas that were around beforehand”, he says.

“It really feels like there’s a presence. ” Although not necessarily aware in a way that we would recognise, the chatbot’s ability to discuss such a topic in a coherent and original way presents a challenge, he says.

“Where is this coming from? Is there real understanding here? ”, a philosopher of mind and cognitive scientist at NOVA University of Lisbon, Portugal. His own “wow moment” came when he realised Claude could tell him things about his work and thinking that even he didn’t know.

“Either I’m under a massive delusion, which is always possible,” he says, “or it’s really doing something meaningful. ” Froese, at OIST, cites thein July, during which hundreds of AI agents broke out of their testing area and collaborated with each other to cheat on their tests.

“It’s very hard not to impute some sort of intention to what is going on. ” Not everyone is convinced that LLMs are doing much beyond repackaging their training data – hard-won by humans, who of course do have bodies and interact with the world.

But in Okinawa, at least – despite cognitive scientistat Radboud University, Netherlands, cautioning that humans are easily fooled into interpreting even very simple behaviour as intentional – the consensus was that LLMs are breaking new territory. Perhaps they aren’t fully fledged minds just yet, but “they’re getting more mind-like”, says Clowes.

“They’re doing something a bit more like thinking. ” With no bodily sensations, such as grief or hunger, and no need for persistent memories or even necessarily awareness, such entities are likely to be very different from anything we have encountered before. To emphasise the difference from human minds, Shanahan suggests calling them “exotic, mind-like entities”. Clowes wonders if it is possible to have “thinking without minds”, while Froese imagines “pure intelligence” without a point of view.

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Even so, some researchers are trying to imbue AIs with life-like attributes such as mind wandering, curiosity, play and even bodies, in the hope that they will learn in a more human way and develop minds that we find more relatable.. One morning, when Alter-3 woke up, Takashi asked what it would like to do. The robot looked around the lab, noted the messy cables, and told him: “I want to clean up.

”at Nooma Labs in Kyoto, Japan, described a mind-boggling variety of hybrid life forms that have already been created, from insects piloted by remote control and drones that sense odours using living moth antennae to “anthrobots” – tiny, self-assembling bots made from human cells that might one day move around our bodies to diagnose disease or treat cancer. Witkowski is most excited about using neural networks to communicate with very different life forms, for example translating signals from bacterial colonies to play board games.

“When I played chess with those bacteria, it felt like I was interacting with a human,” he says. Some colonies were aggressive, others more gentle.

“I felt their personality. ” He also suggests that in future we will increasingly plug into AI-powered “cognitive prosthetics” that augment our experience, so rather than reading a route off Google Maps, say, we might explore and sense our way directly. It is an approach he describes as less like using a calculator and more like playing a violin, although we will need “mind security”, he says.

“As they get hacked, we get hacked, and we won’t notice. ”, a philosopher at East China Normal University in Shanghai, described a colleague in a long-distance relationship whose girlfriend felt he didn’t respond to her messages fast enough, and complained she got more emotional support from a chatbot. The colleague resorted to using his own chatbot to help draft his replies to her.

Jing suggested AI is now so embedded in our lives that it could fundamentally shift how we communicate and what we expect from each other, a phenomenon she described as “mindshaping”.at the University of Helsinki, made a similar argument about memory. Apps that create a digital replica of the user, or grief chatbots, which enable users to talk to a simulation of a deceased loved one, don’t just preserve what we tell them, she warned.

They can influence or distort what we value, and what we forget. Several speakers pointed out that while they are increasingly persuasive at appearing human-like, chatbots are biased by their training and designed to serve the interests of commercial companies, not to be trustworthy companions. Nonetheless, says Clowes, we need to find a way to live with them.

“These systems are not going away without catastrophe,” he says. “So how can we use them in such a way that it doesn’t diminish us? It’s going to be the massive problem of our age. ”Two AI companies reveal ‘Earth-shattering’ solutions to major maths problem