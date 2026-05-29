AI is changing the job search process, but experts warn applicants to use it carefully

As job seekers face a competitive hiring market, many are turning to artificial intelligence to help create resumes and cover letters. But experts say the same

As job seekers face a competitive hiring market, many are turning to artificial intelligence to help create resumes and cover letters. But experts say the same technology helping applicants apply faster is also being used by employers to filter candidates before a human ever reviews their applications.

“You can apply for hundreds of positions and hear back from maybe two or three,” Lawless said. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas added more than 46,000 jobs in March. The state's unemployment rate remained steady at 4.3%. As more Texans look for new opportunities, AI tools have become a common resource for crafting resumes.

With a few details about education, work history, and skills, AI can generate a polished-looking resume in seconds. But Dr. Amir Seddeh, an assistant professor at St. Edward's University, said job seekers should be cautious about relying too heavily on the technology. At the same time, many employers are increasingly relying on AI-powered applicant tracking systems, or ATS, to manage large volumes of applications. These systems scan resumes for keywords, qualifications, and work experience before they reach hiring managers.

“Employers keep using AI systems to make their job easier, at the same time to identify authentic, genuine applications with genuine skills,” Seddeh said. While AI-generated resumes may appear professional, experts say complex formatting and overly polished language can sometimes create problems when applicant tracking systems attempt to interpret the information.

“Many of these HR tracking systems use AI systems to filter and organize resumes, and many of these software programs do a poor job paraphrasing the information of complicated resumes into something interpretable for hiring managers,” Seddeh said. Experts warn that applicants who rely entirely on AI risk losing the personal details that help distinguish them from other candidates.

“A line on the resume for students could be, 'a data-driven individual with leadership skills. ’ This is great, but it says almost nothing about the candidate,” Seddeh said.

“Compare that to ‘led a team of four members conducting a market analysis in a consulting project. ’” Career experts recommend keeping resume formatting simple, using keywords directly from the job description, and carefully reviewing all information generated by AI.

“AI tends to inflate skills and overstate the technical expertise of people, so it's very important for people, when you use AI to write resumes, to check everything later,” Seddeh said. Experts say AI can be a useful tool during the job search process, but it should complement — not replace — a candidate's real experience, accuracy, and professional networking efforts.

“If there is something on your resume that you cannot explain or defend reasonably in your interview, it shouldn't be on your resume,” Seddeh said. A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart in Seguin, according to police.

Seguin policA 17-year-old led a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on a chase near Manor Thursday before crashing into another vehicle, seriously injuring the otherNFL legend Tom Brady celebrated the grand opening of his collectibles business’s newest location in downtown Austin on Wednesday. The last day of school at Austin ISD marked a bittersweet goodbye for families at 10 campuses set to close ahead of next school year.

Trustees voted in NovemberA documented Bloods gang member on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list was captured in Austin last week following a brief vehicle pursuit along MoPac, the Texas Depar





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