Gary Gensler highlights 500bn in AI debt risks, while Dan Simkowitz defends valuations. Learn how investors can prepare for potential market drawdowns and concentration risks.

Financial markets are currently grappling with intense scrutiny over whether the current artificial intelligence investment boom constitutes a speculative bubble. Former US Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler has issued warnings regarding over 500 billion in new AI-related debt incurred during 2026. This figure includes complex guarantees and off-balance-sheet vehicles that mirror the financial structures seen prior to the 2008 global financial crisis. Conversely, Morgan Stanley analyst Dan Simkowitz argues that current corporate earnings justify existing market valuations, suggesting a more fundamental strength in the sector.

Historical Bubble Patterns and Market Triggers

Speculative bubbles follow a recognizable script that economic historians have documented for centuries, starting with a trigger such as new technology or cheaper money. Banks lend more readily, purchases happen on credit, and euphoria sets in as prices rise rapidly. The Dutch tulip mania of 1637 serves as an early example, where single bulbs cost as much as a house. The dotcom bubble of 2000 to 2003 saw the DAX fall 73 percent and the Nemax 50 lose 97 percent. The 1929 crash, triggered by stock purchases on credit, sent the Dow Jones down 89 percent and took until November 1954 to recover its previous peak.

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Not every market decline follows a bubble pattern, as external shocks like the 2011 euro debt crisis or the 2020 pandemic crash operate differently. Recovery times vary enormously depending on the cause of the downturn. After the pandemic, with immediate central bank and government intervention, markets recovered in ten months. However, recoveries after bubbles burst in inflation-ridden periods, such as the 1970s, took years. The Nikkei 225 in Japan took over 34 years to recover its 1989 high, illustrating the long-term risks of concentration.

Gensler Debt Concerns vs Simkowitz Earnings Defense

Gensler's primary concern centers on the financing structure of AI investments rather than just the sector's growth. He points to over 500 billion in new AI-related debt in 2026, with many liabilities hidden in entities that do not appear on parent company balance sheets. This specific structure was a hallmark of the pre-2008 financial crisis, raising questions about who carries losses if investments slow. The reliance on special-purpose vehicles and guarantees creates systemic risk that may not be immediately visible to standard market observers.

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Simkowitz counters this view by emphasizing that AI investments are driving substantial corporate earnings. He argues that valuations have barely risen because profits grew faster than share prices, ensuring companies maintain solid balance sheets. This stands in stark contrast to the dotcom era, where internet firms often operated with no earnings at all. J.P. Morgan data shows US cloud companies invested roughly 697 billion in data centers in 2026. This capital commitment is largely funded from operating cash flow rather than debt, providing a layer of financial stability to the sector.

ETF Concentration Risks and Portfolio Protection

Investors must also address the hidden concentration risks within popular exchange-traded funds. An MSCI World ETF holds over a thousand companies, but the capital is not evenly distributed. As of 30 October 2026, the top ten positions made up 26.6 percent of the index. The S&P 500 shows even higher concentration, with the top ten accounting for 37.3 percent. Eight of those top ten stocks are technology or internet companies, meaning global diversification is an illusion for many passive investors.

A simple calculation illustrates the severity of this exposure. If the top ten stocks fall 30 percent while the rest of the index stays flat, an MSCI World ETF loses about 8 percent. An S&P 500 ETF would suffer an 11 percent loss under the same conditions. Equal-weighted indices or regional diversification can reduce this dependency, but they typically cost returns as long as large-cap stocks continue to outperform the broader market. Investors cannot predict the exact timing of a crash, but they can prepare for these scenarios through specific financial planning.

Investor Strategies for Market Drawdowns

Preparing for a potential correction involves more than just understanding the debate between debt and earnings. Experts recommend maintaining a three to six-month cash reserve to withstand volatility without selling assets at a loss. Investors should also be aware of ETF concentration levels and understand their true exposure to technology stocks. Having a written plan for 20 percent and 40 percent drawdowns allows for disciplined action during periods of market panic.

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The debate between Gensler and Simkowitz is not merely academic, as it influences how capital flows into critical infrastructure. Both positions are documented, and neither is definitively proven. However, the sheer volume of borrowing and the complexity of financial instruments warrant caution. By focusing on tangible earnings, cash flow stability, and portfolio diversification, investors can navigate the uncertainty of the AI boom without succumbing to either euphoria or undue fear.