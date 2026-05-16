AI Influencers: Creators Behind Top Nominees Share Their Success Stories and Earnings

The article discusses the creators behind AI influencers who are nominated for Personality of the Year. It highlights their unique monetization strategies and the challenges they face in managing their virtual creations.

creators behind top AI nominees – who are created as a British model, a Mexican DJ, a Polish athlete and an Indian film star – told The Post how managing their creations is a full time job.

However, they don’t even get to visit the exotic locales their pristinely-groomed, camera-ready globe-trotting hot bots are pictured in.generating between $2,000 and $9,000 a month with partnership deals from clothing brands like Uniqlo and Hello Molly, plus grooming products like teeth whitening tooth paste and music via Spotify. Mia Metaverse, an AI model and influencer, collects a cool $4,500 per month via partnerships with brands like Fashion Nova among others. Here, she appeared virtually at this year’s Met Gala.

The Post spoke to four creators whose AI influencers are vying to win Personality of the Year about how they made them a success, and how much they earn.

‘It’s a new category of creators and their ability to monetize in unique ways,’ ex celebrity manager Clarissa Mansbridge told The Post. Mansbridge’s avatar, Mia, exudes all things aspiration – pulling up to a private jet with a Louis Vuitton duffle bag in tote, sipping Champagne once aboard and appearing on the cover of (an imaginary) Vogue magazine. fragrance Kayali, ‘It’s a new category of creators and their ability to monetize in unique ways,’ Mia’s creator, ex celebrity manager Clarissa Mansbridge, told The Post.

When she’s not posing on the red carpet, Mia the AI influencer can be seen jet setting to exotic destinations, like Cappadocia, Turkey in a scenic air balloon. Through her brand partnerships and endorsement deals, Mansbridge’s model muse is rakes in a cool $4,500-per month.

‘We aren’t just creating content; we are creating a blueprint for the next generation of digital entrepreneurs who value family and life over everything,’ she told The Post. And because she never sleeps, ‘Mia generates value around the clock,’ she added.

‘It’s financial independence for me and my son’s future. ’ In a black cutoff T-shirt with bulging biceps, RoRo, a 32-year-old personal trainer from Chihuahua, Mexico by day, can be seen at the helm of a turntable spinning a reggaeton remix, bouncing with the beat in a nightclub after hours for his 130,000 followers. AI influencer RoRo, 32, is a personal trainer from Chihuahua, Mexico and a music producer with his own Spotify page. He boasts 130,000 followers on Instagram.

Ireland-based Arturo Bustillos, the creator behind Mexican LGBTQ+ Reggaeton artist RoRo Castillos, channeled his love of music and wish for more LGBTQ+ representation into his avatar. In another candid Instagram carousel, a shirtless Castillo is all smiles, mid air falling backwards into a pool; flexing washboard abs at the gym; sipping an iced coffee, shirtless, at a bodega and pictured with tacos and Mexican street food at an outdoor taqueria.

‘I was just playing around on a Saturday and I created this image of a human with image generation and video generation tools. It was so realistic. I was like ‘wow, what is this? ’ It blew me away.

‘There’s something here,’ I said. ‘He’s 99% me except for the name – and the body. I wish I had that body. The music taste, the clothes – the character being part of the LGBT community, like me.

It stemmed from this need to connect with my roots. Little by little Roro became his own thing,’ Bustillos said. This year, his music career has also exploded with several of his singles, including ‘No te puedo apagar,’ and ‘Despues de las Dos,’ scoring on Spotify. The beat dropping AI artist rakes in a cool $1,500 monthly.

The most lucrative of the AI bunch? India-based creator Ayushi Anand, who created her namesake avatar she calls her ‘digital twin’ a fashion icon and film star who brings in between $6,000 and $9,000 monthly via the film production company she created, Kalpanik Films. The avatar Ayushi, with her glam Tom Ford clear lensed glasses, red snakeskin jacket and gold statement earrings, is on business platforms as well as Instagram.

AI influencer Ayushi Anand, a fashion icon and film star, brings in between $6,000 and $9,000 monthly via the film production company she created, Kalpanik Films





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Influencers Personality Of The Year Monetization Strategies Challenges Exotic Locales Reggaeton Fashion Nova Uniqlo Hello Molly Spotify Instagram Linkedin Kalpanik Films Mia Metaverse Roro Arturo Bustillos Ayushi Anand Fashion Icon Film Star Digital Twin Gen-AI Capabilities Exclusive Content Partnerships Exotic Destinations Reggaeton Remix Scoring On Spotify Cool $4 500-Per Month Cool $1 500 Monthly Cool $6 000-Per Month Cool $9 000-Per Month

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How YouTube Content Creators Can Do More With Live Streaming​Live streaming is more than just broadcasting in real time; it’s about creating an interactive, dynamic experience for both creators and viewers.

Read more »

Netflix's New Crime Thriller Will Shift Audiences' Loyalties, Tease Nemesis Creators & StarsThey also talk the show's action.

Read more »

Bizarre, new fish species discovered — adorably dubbed ‘Snuffleupagus’ for hairy, orange appearance“Sesame Street” creators are even supporting the fish’s moniker.

Read more »

YouTube to Give Creators Over 18 Access to Likeness Detection ToolTeam YouTube announces the expansion of a tool that detects unauthorized use of creators' likenesses in AI videos, making it available to all creators aged 18 and over.

Read more »