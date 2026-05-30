AI helped a musician with Parkinson’s finish his new album when he could no longer play guitar

Artificial intelligence is helping a London-based singer-songwriter continue writing and recording music after Parkinson’s disease largely took away his ability to play guitar.

Police raid targets east Houston strip club after months of complaintsJudge to hear testimony on whether children of accused killer Lee Gilley must return to TexasMusician Samuel Smith poses for a photo at his home, in London, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Musician Samuel Smith edits audio at his home, in London, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, In this photo provided by Samuel Smith, the musician, left, poses for a photo with Julian Lage during a session recording for Smith's album, 'The Art of Letting Go', in 2025. CORRECTION: Spelling corrected to Lage, instead of Large In this 2013 photo provided by Samuel Smith, the musician plays guitar in his home studio.

In this undated photo provided by Samuel Smith, the musician as a young child poses with a toy guitar. Smith, who was diagnosed with the progressive neurological disorder in 2020, recently released his second album, “The Art of Letting Go.

” For one of the eight tracks, an instrumental piece titled “Horizon,” he relied on platforms that use AI to generate music to create demo arrangements that would convey his vision to the musicians who recorded the song.and Udio weren't for mixing into the final studio version of “Horizon,” Smith stressed. But tremors, stiffness and fatigue, which are common symptoms“So then I’m faced with a question,” Smith, 49, said.

“‘Don’t play, don’t be creative, or find a way out, find a route. ’ And for me, this was the route. ”have complained of their copyrighted work being used to train the models behind AI-powered music tools. Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group and Warner RecordsLess discussed is what those platforms can do when employed by a serious musician like Smith, whose disease affects the tools central to his songwriting and identity as a guitarist: his hands.

He released his debut album, “In the Springtime,” in 2023, saying he wanted to give his two sons a way to remember when he could perform and record music himself.

“I’d always written, I’d also played, I always sung," he said. "And immediately it became clear to me that I was in trouble, that my music was going to be seriously compromised. ”AI music generators use systems trained on large datasets of recorded music and audio. The platforms analyze patterns in melody, harmony, and rhythm before generating new audio based on prompts or uploaded recordings.

UsersSmith said producing convincing demos from the synthetic tracks the apps generated often required “50, 100, 150 attempts” and extensive editing"to get something that sounds close to my music. ” After humming a song into his phone and uploading the recording, he gives prompts describing instrumentation, mood and style. .

“AI is not replacing anything for me,” he said. “It’s unlocking, it’s enabling. It’s allowing me to keep writing. I upload my lyrics; AI doesn’t create my lyrics.

I upload my music; AI does not create my music. ” He added: “It then brings it to life in a way that I can play to session players and say, ‘Here, that’s what I’m thinking, that is what I’m hearing. ’”The album was produced by Grammy-winning pianist and producer Matt Rollings, who assembled a group of established roots and bluegrass musicians for the project.

They included dobro player and 16-time Grammy winner Jerry Douglas, Grammy-winning banjo player Alison Brown, fiddler Stuart Duncan, guitarist Bryan Sutton, bassist Viktor Krauss and singers Jonatha Brooke and Glen Phillips. Grammy-nominated guitarist Julian Lage, known for his jazz and acoustic recordings with Blue Note Records, performed on the album’s title track and on “Horizon.

” The latter recording became a bittersweet high point in Smith's career; despite the progression of his disease, he managed to play a guitar duet with his friend.

“I hadn’t been able to play for months, but I kept telling myself that if I wrote something to take to the studio, perhaps the clouds would part for a few minutes," Smith said. “That’s what happened. I had a window of about 10 minutes in the studio when my arm freed up. ...

So in the end, I was able to capture the last breath of my guitar playing. ”Experts said AI-assisted music tools could benefit other people with disabilities or illnesses. Ruaidhri Mannion, a composer, music producer and sonic artist who teaches at Brunel University of London, said technology like affordable digital recording software"effectively democratized the making of music” in recent decades.

By helping songwriters and musicians communicate ideas and collaborate more easily, AI tools that generate polished-sounding material from voice or text prompts could work in the same way, he said.

“If these tools are able to enable people to be able to participate with other creative groups and encourage more people to feel confident to be able to reach out to an ensemble or an orchestra or something, then I think that is all for the better,” Mannion said.could intefere with the trial and error, frustration and synergy that are necessary parts of a musician's artistic development, Mannion said. “What makes a lot of music-making meaningful is the collaborative element,” he said.

“There’s a lot of experimentation and development and failure that’s part of musical discovery. ” Udio and Suno have denied copyright infringement allegations and said they wanted to work with the music industry, not in opposition to it. Some musicians are unconvinced.

A group of recording artists and activists, including singer-songwriter Tift Merritt, David Lowery of the bands Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven, and ECR Music Group President Blake Morgan, published an open letter in February under the heading “So no to Suno. ” “Many in our community are embracing responsible AI as a tool for creation, and as a means for fans to explore and interact with our artistry. That’s wonderful,” the letter read.

“But it’s not the same as creating an environment where AI-generated works sourced from our music are mass distributed to dilute our royalties or, worse yet, reward those actively seeking to commit fraud. Artists need to know the difference. ”Smith said he thinks his experience demonstrated how AI could benefit society and expand creative access, if it's developed responsibly.

“My message would be that if these companies want to show they’ve got a place, a role in society, then step up,” Smith said. “Engage with health professionals, engage with music therapists, engage with society and show us what you can do.

” On May 21, Smith collaborated with the Berklee Music and Health Institute for an event in New York that brought together music industry leaders, researchers and clinicians to examine how music can support people living with neurological conditions. Smith discussed his experience living with Parkinson's and sang again alongside musicians who played on “The Art of Letting Go. ”“My 4-year-old is probably never going to remember me playing, and it’s heartbreaking,” he said.

“But I’ve been able to pull this into something and refuse to be defined by this disease. ” Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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Julian Lage Glen Phillips Entertainment Business Matt Rollings David Lowery Jonatha Brooke World News Tift Merritt Stuart Duncan Alison Brown Viktor Krauss Technology Jerry Douglas Bryan Sutton

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