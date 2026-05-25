AI-Generated Music Artists in South Carolina

A South Carolina-based independent label is churning out AI-generated music, featuring AI-generated 'viking rappers' and Christian rock bands. The AI-generated music is being blasted across social media sites and music streamers, garnering some serious numbers.

Email addressAn "independent label" in South Carolina is churning out mountains of AI slop featuring AI-generated " viking rappers " - alongside suave Christian rockers, for some reason - and blasting it across social media sites and music streamers, where it's doing some serious numbers.

We first came across the AI-generated vikings by way of short, 30-second clips posted to Facebook. The AI-generated videos feature a line-up of ripped, heavily-tattooed men and women whose long hair is often seen in dreadlocks or braided into cornrows. (Although - yes - they are all white.

) The videos frequently showcase the characters in modern-looking recording studios, scenes which are intermixed with AI-generated footage of them standing with viking-coded animals like wolves and ravens, wearing furs on mountaintops, or standing in front of tattered flags over grim-looking battlefields.

" which urges potential followers to "enter Valhalla. " An associated YouTube page adds: "RAVNLORE is not just music - it's a war cry echoing through ancient forests, a story whispered by ravens, and a call to those who refuse to live quietly.

" Over on Spotify, the cover art for one of Ravnlore's most recent album - titled "BREAK THE OATH" - pictures him shirtless as he does heavily-weighted bicep curls; a raven sits on one end of the bar, and the two are surrounded by flames. This is the ninth of 12 full-length albums that Ravnlore has published this year, according to his Spotify history.

" On a separate Facebook page, Ravynna is described as a "vocalist for Ravnlore" who's "known for powerful, emotional music. " Songs by Ravnlore and Ravynna include titles like "SHE WALKS THE BATTLEFIELD," "Train for Valhalla" (it seems the vikings lost the caps lock for this one), "BREAK THE WEAK," and "BLOOD OATH RITUAL.

" While digging through Ravnlore and Ravynna's profiles, we noticed that an email address associated with Ravnlore's Facebook page was also listed on that of another clearly AI-generated - though very different, as far as religious traditions go - artist: "Hammer to the Cross," which is described in its Facebook bio as a "Southern Grit Gospel" band that preaches "truth," "redemption," and "no compromise. " Hammer to the Cross' lead singer is portrayed via AI-generated imagery of a lanky, unshaven man with long dark hair, whose shirt is often unbuttoned to reveal a thick cross necklace.

This nameless persona often performs duets with a young, conservatively-dressed woman with long red hair; on the cover of one album, titled "Glory to the Most High," the pair are pictured on the steps of a church. The group's songs include titles like "Mama's Prayers," "The Sound of Hooves in the Sky," "Grandaddy's Bible," and - yes, this is a separate song - "Your Grandaddy's Bible.

" "We got to bring God back home," a gruff AI-generated voice screeches in a gas leak Creed-esque song titled "Bring God Back Home," anhas racked up over 24,000 views on YouTube. "Back to the table. Back to the school yard. Back to the family.

Back to our hearts. We got to fall on our knees before we fall apart.

" Hammer to the Cross is even more prolific than Ravnlore: the AI-generated Christian rock band has released over 30 full-length albums since 2025. As everything about these AI-generated artists suggests: the music isn't good. The men's voices are grating, and every song has the vibe of either the worst wall hanging at Hobby Lobby or the last can of Monster Energy at the world's grungiest Sheetz.

But others may disagree: these AI-generated acts seem to scratch an itch for certain listeners, since they're garnering some real numbers. According to Hammer to the Cross' Spotify page, the band's many albums have raked in 56,699 monthly listeners. Where the AI-generated Christian band really seems to be successful, however, is TikTok, where it boasts over 364,400 followers, and Facebook, where it has over 200,000 followers.

Ravnlore's Facebook page, meanwhile, lists over 437,000 followers, while its Spotify shows 163,687 monthly listeners. (Ravynna has almost hit 10,000 followers on Facebook, but her account is only a few weeks old. ) And on YouTube, Ravnlore and Hammer to the Cross are both regularly raking in tens of thousands - and in some cases over 100,000 - views.

With the exception of TikTok, which has flagged the artists' content as AI-generated, these accounts don't disclose the role of AI in the creation of the music or the artists themselves. And in the comments section, it's clear that a lot of folks - older ones especially - think they're looking at real musicians.

"Love this music," reads one comment on a Ravnlore video, adding that it "reaches the Viking soul inside me. " "I don't think you can sing a bad song," another commenter wrote on a Hammer to the Cross video





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AI-Generated Music Viking Rappers Christian Rock Bands Independent Label South Carolina

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