Musicians, dancers, and chefs are seeing their viral videos cloned by AI-generated characters. The increasingly popular reskinning trend is allowing opportunists to steal proven content, rack up views, and potentially make money from someone else's creativity.

Content creators are increasingly discovering AI-generated versions of their videos in which almost everything is identical, except that they have been replaced by AI-generated characters.

From musicians and chefs to comedians, content creators are finding their performances copied by AI-generated characters that mimic their movements, jokes, and even the backgrounds in their original videos. The phenomenon, known as “reskinning,” is becoming increasingly common across social media thanks to cheap and accessible AI tools.

Also read Tidal Bans Wholly AI-Generated Music: “Serious Problem That Has Only Increased in Scale”

People can take an existing video and replace the original performer with an artificial character, often designed to look funny, realistic, or hypersexualized.to Higgsfield AI and its new Genjutsu tool that allows users to upload any video file and remix it with the user’s own character, locations, or product. However, other elements of the video remain untouched.invested in Higgsfield AI in a Series B funding round that raised $400 million.

It gave Higgsfield a valuation of $5.4 billion.she has spent years building an online following, only to see AI accounts reproduce content created by musicians and other performers.

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“A lot are getting thousands of views, thousands of followers, just for literally doing nothing and stealing the stuff that we’ve created,” Lloyd says. Dr. Tina Kendall, an expert in online culture at Anglia Ruskin University, tells the British broadcaster that the practice is often less about experimentation with AI and more about exploiting content that has already demonstrated its popularity.

“What these tools allow people to do is just automatically take a viral concept that’s already existing and to reuse it through these reskinning tools,” she says. While some accounts may use the technology for entertainment, Kendall says others are deliberately copying successful videos in the hope of attracting an audience and generating revenue. She sees the trend as part of a wider online “hustle culture,” in which accounts look to turn attention and engagement into money.

That can mean directing followers toward subscription-based fan pages featuring adult content, promoting risky cryptocurrency products such as meme coins, or simply taking advantage of monetization features offered by social media platforms. For the original creators, identifying and stopping the accounts responsible can be extremely difficult. Alwyn Cruz, who has built a following on social media by exposing AI-generated musicians, describes trying to shut down these accounts as a game of whack-a-mole.

“You don’t even know who’s making these . And then if you shut it down, they’re just going to create another,” he says. Cruz says the problem extends well beyond musicians, with performers from a variety of disciplines finding their work replicated.

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“It’s not only guitarists that are being cloned: there are drummers, taekwondo players that are being cloned, and I’ve seen this all over the internet. ” The accessibility of AI reskinning tools like Higgsfield means the practice could become increasingly difficult to contain. Creators can spend years developing an online presence and refining a style that audiences recognize, only to find that the same performances can be reproduced with a different face and a few clicks.

And while the AI-generated versions may be attracting attention, the people behind the original performances are often left watching someone else benefit from their work.