AI Game COO Offers GTA 5 Scale in Browser

COO, a free browser game by Windscribe co-founder Yegor Sak, uses AI to create a 630 square km Toronto map nine times larger than GTA 5, featuring robotic pigeons.

A new browser-based title titled COO challenges the dominance of Grand Theft Auto 5 by offering a significantly larger urban sandbox experience. Developed by Yegor Sak, the co-founder of the privacy network Windscribe, this project utilizes artificial intelligence to construct a detailed recreation of Toronto. The game provides players with a massive open world that surpasses the scale of traditional commercial releases.

Massive Map Exceeds GTA 5 Dimensions

COO occupies approximately 630 square kilometers of digital space, which makes the playable area nine times larger than the map in Grand Theft Auto 5. The developer leveraged real-world geographic data to ensure accuracy, incorporating real streets, parks, and diverse architectural landmarks throughout the city. This expansive environment allows users to visit specific locations they may recognize from daily life, including favorite coffee shops, public parks, or residential streets. The sheer volume of detail creates a lived-in atmosphere that rivals high-budget commercial titles.

Also read Peacock's M.I.A. Offers GTA 6 Alternative as Preloads Begin November 12

AI Development Accelerated By Seven Days

The creation of such a complex virtual environment was achieved in just seven days through the use of ten parallel AI workstreams. Sak utilized OpenStreetMap footprints for every building in Toronto alongside the City's open 3D Massing dataset to establish accurate building heights. Artificial intelligence agents were then tasked with writing procedural generators that dressed each structure according to the specific architectural style of its district. This automated process allowed for the rapid generation of assets and environmental details without manual labor for every element.

Robotic Pigeon Gameplay Modes Explained

Players control a government-controlled robotic pigeon and can choose from three distinct game modes within the COO experience. The Live mode reflects the real-time weather, air traffic, and time of day in the game world, providing an accurate simulation of current Toronto conditions. The Operations mode introduces a narrative structure where players complete assigned tasks, serving as the closest approximation to a story-driven campaign. Free Roam mode offers unrestricted exploration, allowing players to set their own time and fly around the city engaging in various activities.

Advertisement

Comparison to GTA 6 Ambitions

Industry observers suggest that the technical achievement in COO demonstrates a potential future scale that could match or exceed the ambitions of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 release. While Grand Theft Auto 5 remains the premier urban open-world game until its successor launches, this new project proves that massive detail and scope are achievable through different development paradigms. The project showcases how AI can replicate the small-town Americana and sprawling cityscapes that define the genre, offering a competitor that is completely free to access. This approach raises questions about the resources required for traditional game development versus AI-assisted workflows.

Accessing the Browser-Based Experience

Users can access the COO game directly through its official website without the need for downloads or specific hardware requirements. The browser-based nature of the title allows for immediate engagement with the virtual Toronto environment once the page loads. While the developer acknowledges the ethical debates surrounding the use of AI in creative industries, the project stands as a testament to what rapid AI-assisted prototyping can achieve. Players interested in exploring this new digital landscape can begin their journey by visiting the site and starting the simulation as a robotic pigeon.