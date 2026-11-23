Five films made with Google Flow won WIF India's first AI Filmathon, drawn from 850-plus registrations, and screen at IFFI Goa.

AI Films From Kerala to the Andaman Islands Win WIF India x Google Flow Filmathon, Screen at IFFI Goa Karla Sofia Gascon Says ‘Emilia Perez’ Oscar Controversy Came From People Who ‘Didn’t Want Someone Like Me to Receive an Award’Flow, an AI creative workspace from Google, by filmmakers based as far apart as Kerala and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have won the inaugural WIF India x Google Flow Filmathon and will screen Monday at theIndia ran the Filmathon with Google Flow to give emerging filmmakers around the country a chance to tell stories with AI tools.

Women made three of the five winning films. The organizers set out to put filmmaking tools within reach of more people and to find storytellers working outside India’s established production centers. The open call attracted more than 850 registrations. Of the entries, 60% came from Tier 1 cities, 30% from Tier 2 cities and 10% from Tier 3 cities.

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“Every major technological shift in filmmaking brings with it an opportunity to rethink who gets to make films, whose stories find an audience and whose perspectives shape the medium,” said, founder and CEO of WIF India. “It is vital that women are at the center of that conversation, not on the periphery of it. Seeing three of the five selected films come from women filmmakers is particularly encouraging. ” Two of the winners come from Kerala.

Aswathi Naduthodi, from Calicut, made “Bombay Mumbai – Vada Pav,” a visual essay that charts decades of change in Mumbai through people whose lives connect to the city’s best-known street snack. Kochi-based Syam Manohar’s “Kuli” is a Tamil-language black comedy in which an outsider digging a strange hole sets off a spiral of gossip in a sleepy village.

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From Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Promita Banerjee’s “Sikkal” is a Hindi folk-horror piece about guilt and grief in which a man is haunted by apparitions of his dead sister. Mumbai filmmaker Nikhil Shinde’s “Pedals of Joy” is an animated Hindi tale of brotherhood, built around a young balloon vendor who longs for a sports bike.

Delhi’s Srishti Chaudhary made “Nazar,” an animated film with no dialogue that relies on visual metaphor to deal with the burden of the unwanted gaze. Chaudhary designed the film’s character sheets and storyboards inside Google Flow.

“India has no shortage of compelling stories or people with the imagination to tell them. What has historically been missing is equal access to the tools and opportunities that can bring those stories to the screen,” said Rabia Chopra, WIF India’s director of programs and development.

“You shouldn’t need an expensive camera, an industry network or even a formal filmmaking background to have a voice in cinema. ” A seven-member jury chose the winners. It comprised directors Shakun Batra and Pan Nalin, editor Nitin Baid, editor and director Deepa Bhatia, film and streaming executive Aparna Purohit and Google Envisioning Studio’s Prashant Paulose, along with Sten Saluveer, who heads Cannes Next at the Cannes Film Market.

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“The five finalists powerfully demonstrate how Google’s AI creative studio can expand a filmmaker’s artistic horizon, elevating their craft while ensuring that human imagination remains the undisputed heart of the narrative,” said Arathi Sethumadhavan, director, international activations and product insights, technology and society, at Google. The Entertainment Society of Goa and the Government of Goa are backing the IFFI showcase, which gives the five filmmakers a chance to show their AI-assisted work to a broad industry audience at one of the country’s top national film events.

WIF India has positioned the results as part of a larger goal: making sure women help decide what cinema looks like as new technology changes how films get made. Liam Neeson Says There’s ‘Nobody Better Than’ Meryl Streep to Take Over Aslan Role in ‘Narnia,’ but Admits He Didn’t Know About Greta Gerwig’s Movie: ‘This Is News to Me’Margot Robbie ‘May Be Over’ Playing Harley Quinn, but James Gunn Would ‘Bend Over Backwards’ to Include Her in the DCU ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ Trailer: Greta Gerwig’s Fantasy Epic Unveils Aslan, the White Witch and More in Dazzling Footage