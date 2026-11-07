AI Filmmaking Platform Core Studio Launches at Taiwan Creative Content Fest With 24 Specialized Agents

imCore’s Core Studio AI filmmaking platform launches at Taiwan Creative Content Fest with 24 agents covering script to color grading.

, an AI filmmaking platform that aims to cover the full production process, from script development and storyboarding to image generation, editing and color grading, at the Built by a Taiwanese team with roots in animation and visual effects, the platform runs on its own in-house image-generation model and also works with outside generative AI models.

It follows standard filmmaking workflows, so creators can handle several stages of production in one place instead of switching between tools. Netflix Orders YA Drama 'Prep' Based on Curtis Sittenfeld Novel From Nicole Taylor Guests at the launch included Erica Wang, CEO of TCCF organizer the Taiwan Creative Content Agency , along with representatives from the Taipei Film Commission and imCore’s strategic partners, filmmakers and AI industry professionals.

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“Our team understands that professional creators need more than just image-generation tools. They need a comprehensive solution that can genuinely integrate into their production workflows,” said Charles Lee, founder and CEO of imCore Corp. and founder of TWR Entertainment.

“Core Studio was developed around the needs of frontline film professionals, transforming years of production expertise into an AI-powered platform that provides more comprehensive creative support for filmmakers. ” The platform’s main draw is a set of more than 24 specialized AI agents that act as a virtual production crew, handling story development, asset generation, visual effects, editing and color grading. imCore pitches them as a way to lower the technical hurdles of AI-assisted filmmaking.

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For pre-production, Core Studio’s Story Atlas tool breaks an imported script into scenes, shots and storyboards. It also sets up character designs, costumes, props and voice profiles so they stay consistent from one sequence to the next. Every AI-generated output comes with a record of the models, prompts, parameters, costs and human review results behind it. Production teams can use it to track creative decisions and keep an eye on budgets.

The platform also includes Real Engine, which combines three image-processing tools: Real Video, Real HDR and Real Revive. They sharpen image detail, raise color depth from 8-bit to 16-bit and fix blown-out highlights in AI-generated footage. A cloud workspace with real-time communication, version control and access management lets teams in different countries work on the same project. Creators of four AI-assisted projects presented their work at the launch, among them Jerry Zhou, the creator of “God Being.

” “There are many agents on the editing page that can help with sound effects. I can separate the sound effects and dialogue from AI-generated footage and make detailed adjustments,” Zhou said.

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