Submissions are open to creators worldwide through Jan. 7, 2027

Chroma Awards opened for entries for the first time in 2025, its organizers bet that a global community of AI-native creators was ready for a stage of its own.

More than 6,600 submissions poured in from 5,550 creators across 122 countries, spanning film, music videos, advertising and video games. , has launched the second season of the Chroma Awards, with submissions open to creators worldwide through Jan. 7, 2027. Winners will be revealed during a global livestream in mid-February and later celebrated at an inaugural red-carpet awards gala.

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First founded in 2024 by ElevenLabs, the Chroma Awards has grown into a rallying point for the technology and creative communities alike. Industry partners, including Kling AI, OpenArt, Meshy, Floyo, Dreamina, Creatify, Magnific, Alibaba Cloud, Hyper3D, fal, A16Z, Cars24, ReelShort, Ashurst Perkins Coie, Fairground, Escape and Variety, partner in the competition to provide real opportunities for entrants.

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Beyond the prize pool, the competition provides free software trials, educational resources and direct industry exposure in a deliberate effort to lower the barriers that have historically kept emerging filmmakers on the outside looking in.

“With the Chroma Awards, we want to bring emerging technology and creative talent into the same conversation and give creators across film, music, games and advertising a path to opportunities with the companies shaping these industries,” said Ameri Amin, Product and Growth at ElevenLabs. Season 2 keeps the divisions that defined the competition’s debut — film, music videos, advertising and video games — while adding something new: a dedicated behind-the-scenes division that emphasizes the creative process behind AI film production.

“Some of the most original work happening right now is coming from people who never had a path to film, music or games before,” said Darren Lachtman, chief partnership officer at Cantina. “Those ideas deserve an audience, and the creator behind them deserves the tools and opportunities to keep building.

” The addition reflects a growing conviction among the competition’s organizers that the story of AI filmmaking is not just about the finished work but about the people and craft behind it.

“We are proud to offer creators the tools to take their ideas from concept to reality. This year, we want to highlight the artists behind the scenes whose creativity, humanity and craftsmanship make these projects possible,” said Ana Kley, head of U.S. Creator Operations at CapCut.

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 11: Matty Shimura, Lead Organizer, Chroma Awards; Darren Lachtman, Chief Partnerships Officer, Cantina Labs; Carlos Roman, Head of Revenue, Runware and Aneri Amin, Product and Growth, llElevenLabs pose for a photo during ElevenLabs New York Summit at Lincoln Center on November 11, 2026 in New York City. Entries will be evaluated by a diverse global panel of judges whose professional backgrounds span both traditional entertainment and the AI industry, ensuring that work is measured by cinematic standards as well as fluency with emerging tools.

All submissions must also adhere to strict judging criteria regarding copyright, intellectual property and likeness rights, part of the Chroma Awards’ commitment to artistic integrity and a signal to the wider industry that AI-assisted creativity and rights protection can go hand in hand.

“The cost of running AI at scale is still the biggest barrier between a good idea and a finished product,” said Ioana Hreninciuc, co-founder at Runware. “By supporting the Chroma Awards, we are changing the economics of AI to support creators, brands and companies by putting that access back into the hands of the people building what comes next. ” For the thousands of creators expected to answer this season’s call, that mission now comes with a deadline.

Submissions for Season 2 of the Chroma Awards are open through Jan. 7, 2027, at‘Big Brother’ Ratings Average 5.1 Million Multiplatform Viewers This Summer, Up 8% From Last Year Tony Awards Will Remain on CBS Through 2032 Under New Five-Year Deal Top Fremantle Mipcom Format ‘Stacks of Cash’ Adds Seven Network to CBS in New Major Commissions