A detailed audit of an AI executive assistant shows 361 hours saved monthly and €173k annual savings, revealing 70% automation failures on November 15 2026.

A comprehensive audit of an AI executive assistant system captured on 15 November 2026 reveals a complex landscape of high efficiency and significant operational fragility. The setup consists of 123 automations, 1,506 steps, and 948 connections between them. Despite a monthly cost of €464, the system saved an estimated 361 hours of work monthly, equating to approximately €173,000 in annual labor costs. However, a critical incident on the same date showed that approximately 70 percent of these automations failed simultaneously, exposing the risks of heavy reliance on automated workflows.

System Architecture And Monthly Cost Breakdown

The AI executive assistant functions as a second brain across five distinct business streams. It replaces the need for hiring multiple staff members, specifically saving the work of 2.3 full-time equivalents. The primary driver of this efficiency is the reduction of manual data entry and outreach management. The monthly bill of €464 covers the entire back office operation, which is significantly lower than the €14,428 blended hourly cost implied by the saved hours.

Also read Pentagon Fails 9th Straight Audit as GOP Proposes ‘Gobsmacking’ $1.1 Trillion Military Budget

Of the 361 hours saved, 176 hours are attributed to work that would otherwise require hiring a sales development representative or a virtual assistant. This equals 1.1 people. The remaining time is returned to the team and the owner. The system uses a dashboard called the Control Room to track these metrics. This dashboard displays hours saved, avoided people costs, and total savings after expenses in Czech crowns. The figures represent a blend of measured volume from outreach ledgers and estimated hours for other tasks.

Human Versus Artificial Intelligence Roles

The owner retains a personal human executive assistant named Lucie, citing her high agency and accountability as indispensable. While the AI handles recurring data tasks, Lucie resolves issues on the spot and ensures the owner invests time in the correct decisions. The AI reads bank lines and matches invoices to documents, but Lucie finds documents that the AI cannot locate. This division of labor ensures that critical business decisions and relationship management remain human-centric.

Advertisement

The AI executive assistant lacks the ability to exercise judgment in ambiguous situations. Lucie provides persistence in ensuring the owner adheres to strategic priorities and pays attention to non-business matters like team relationships. The human assistant acts as a failsafe against the blind spots of automation. This hybrid model allows the business to scale operations without losing the personal touch and accountability that a human assistant provides.

Audit Reveals Critical Automation Failures

On 25 October 2026, an inventory of automations revealed hidden errors. One job had reported success for 48 days while its access key was being rejected. Another job sent notifications that were never received. A group of jobs succeeded only 60 percent of the time without alerting the owner. These silent failures prompted the creation of the Control Room dashboard to provide centralized visibility into system health.

The critical failure event occurred on 15 November 2026 when the dashboard turned red. Approximately 70 percent of the jobs failed simultaneously. The owner dropped non-critical meetings to focus on troubleshooting. The root cause was identified as a single issue that was quickly fixed by AI. After the fix, all jobs were rerun rapidly. This incident highlighted the vulnerability of complex automated systems to single points of failure.

Cloud Migration And Infrastructure Upgrades

Following the November 15 failure, the owner decided to migrate most jobs to the cloud. Local jobs were moved from a 7-year-old Mac computer to more reliable infrastructure. The refurbishment of old hardware was necessary to support the computational demands of the automations. The decision to upgrade was driven by the need for stability and reduced downtime. Cloud migration ensures that the business continues to operate even if local hardware fails.

Advertisement

As of 15 November 2026, the coverage page showed 140 jobs in good standing, 4 failing, and 30 stale. The board is not yet fully green, indicating ongoing maintenance is required. The owner spent one weekend building the dashboard and another three to four weeks refining the logic during the full monthly cycle. This investment in time and infrastructure has resulted in a more resilient system that balances efficiency with operational reliability. The audit demonstrates that while AI offers massive savings, it requires active management and human oversight.