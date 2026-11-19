Alexandra Torresquintero and Fatima Haneef deny £35,000 damage claim at Legal & General HQ. Judge imposes strict bail conditions following Coleman Street vandalism incident.

Two women have pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal damage involving £35,000 worth of repairs at the headquarters of financial services giant Legal & General. The incident occurred at the company's premises on Coleman Street in central London, where protesters splattered bright red paint over the building's entrance. Alexandra Torresquintero, a Yale University graduate and founder of an artificial intelligence startup, and Fatima Haneef, both denied the allegations during their recent court appearance. The prosecution argues that the vandalism was a deliberate act of property destruction, while the defense contends that Torresquintero is an artist who uses paint for her creative work.

The Vandalism Incident And Police Response

City of London Police were alerted to the damage at approximately 2am on October 14 last year. Officers discovered that individuals had caused significant harm to the corporate headquarters, which included splattering red paint across the exterior and smashing windows. Superintendent Jesse Wynne of the City of London Police confirmed that the investigation was actively pursuing those responsible for the destruction. This specific attack follows a recent pattern of similar red paint vandalism targeting major financial institutions in the area, including offices belonging to JP Morgan, Invesco, and Barclays.

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Defendant Backgrounds And Professional Profiles

Alexandra Torresquintero, aged 32, is a distinguished academic and entrepreneur with a strong background in technology. She holds a degree from Yale University and has authored multiple academic papers focusing on artificial intelligence speech and machine learning. Torresquintero has presented her research at international conferences in Tokyo and Czechia. She is the founder of Papercup, an AI company that provides voice services to the media industry and employs 70 people. Fatima Haneef, aged 26, resides in Ickenham and is currently out on bail pending further legal proceedings. Both defendants appeared before the court to answer to the charges filed against them regarding the October 14 event.

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Judge Rulings And Strict Bail Conditions

Mr Justice David Richards issued strict prohibitions as he set the trial date for July 9, 2029. The Judge banned both Torresquintero and Haneef from setting foot on Coleman Street. He explicitly forbade them from possessing any open container of paint or any means of spraying paint in any public place. Judge Richards emphasized that the criminal damage was serious, regardless of any political motivations behind the act. He quipped that Torresquintero might no longer be able to visit B&Q, but noted that if she wished to set up an easel in the City of London, she would be in trouble. The legal team for Torresquintero, Joseph Maggs, had questioned whether her artistic use of paint would be permissible under the new restrictions.

Corporate Statements And Broader Context

A spokesperson for Legal & General stated that they are aware of the incident at One Coleman Street and are working closely with the City of London Police. The company emphasized that the safety and wellbeing of its staff remain its highest priority. While the group Palestine Action has claimed responsibility for earlier red paint attacks, including one on Barclays, it is not currently known if they were involved in this specific incident. The Barclays attack had been linked to connections with Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems. The upcoming trial will determine whether Torresquintero and Haneef are responsible for the significant damage caused to the financial firm's headquarters.