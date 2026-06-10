AI‑Driven Data‑Centre Boom Fuels a New Wave of Commodity Investment Opportunities

Analysts link the surge in AI data‑centre construction to rising demand for metals and energy, questioning gold's defensive appeal and highlighting investment trusts positioned to profit from the picks‑and‑shovels trade.

The rapid expansion of hyperscale cloud providers and their multi‑hundred‑billion‑pound investments in data‑centre infrastructure are setting the stage for a new commodities boom. Analysts say the surge in demand for raw materials and energy is a direct consequence of the massive amounts of power and metal required to support artificial‑intelligence (AI) workloads.

In a recent Investing Analyst column, Thomas McMahon, head of investment‑companies research at Kepler Partners, examines the recent behaviour of commodity markets, explains why gold lost its luster, and points out a handful of investment trusts that could benefit from the AI "picks‑and‑shovels" trade. A look at search‑engine data reveals that interest in gold as an investment peaked in January of this year, with Google Trends showing a steady climb in queries such as "investing in gold" throughout 2025.

At the same time, inflows into gold‑linked exchange‑traded funds (ETFs) surged, only to crash after a flash‑sell that knocked the price down 10 % in a single session. By the time this article was written, gold was trading around $4,300 per ounce, well below its recent high of roughly $5,500. The price decline persisted despite geopolitical tensions in the Gulf and a brief rally in February and March that many investors hoped would revive the metal as a safe‑haven hedge.

The failure of gold to hold up in a war scenario raises the question of whether it remains a viable defensive asset. Similar patterns can be observed in other commodity‑linked investments. Uranium, for example, spiked almost exponentially in January before tumbling, while copper‑miner ETFs and other commodity funds experienced sharp, though less extreme, swings. Iron ore, a classic industrial commodity, followed the same trajectory, whereas copper has shown more resilience.

Both uranium and copper have started to recover, yet they remain below their January peaks, suggesting that the market may be re‑pricing the risk‑return profile of defensive versus economically‑sensitive assets. The broader commodity rally earlier this year can be traced to two intertwined megatrends: the transition to renewable energy and the AI‑driven demand for power.

The push for net‑zero emissions has sparked a massive build‑out of electric‑vehicle fleets, wind turbines, solar farms and grid‑scale storage, all of which require huge quantities of copper, steel, iron ore and, increasingly, uranium for nuclear power generation. China and other emerging economies are at the forefront of this demand, accelerating the pace of material consumption.

Simultaneously, AI's exponential growth is fueling a hyper‑scaling race among US tech giants such as OpenAI, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft, each committing tens of billions of dollars to new data‑centre capacity. Amazon, for instance, plans to spend $200 billion on capital expenditure in 2026, primarily on data‑centre construction, while Alphabet targets $185 billion and Microsoft has already deployed over $35 billion in the last two quarters alone.

The energy intensity of AI workloads means that data centres are massive power consumers, prompting tech firms to explore nuclear solutions and driving up demand for uranium and related stocks. Commodity producers are beginning to factor this new source of demand into their pricing models, creating fresh opportunities for investors who can identify the "picks‑and‑shovels" plays that will benefit from the convergence of renewable‑energy expansion and AI‑powered computing





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