AI Deepfake Network Exposed: 400+ Apps Link to Chinese Developers

Investigation reveals massive network of over 400 apps generating explicit deepfakes. Researchers trace the operation to Chinese developers utilizing app store loopholes and Meta advertising.

Security researchers have dismantled a vast digital infrastructure comprising over 400 connected domains and mobile applications that facilitate the creation of sexually explicit AI deepfake content. This coordinated operation, led by Chinese-language developers, disguised malicious tools as innocuous utility apps within the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The network enabled users to generate non-consensual sexual imagery through hidden web interfaces, often utilizing deceptive bait-and-switch tactics to bypass platform security reviews.

Network Scope and Hidden Infrastructure

Paul Bouchaud, lead researcher at AI Forensics, reverse-engineered the complex system to reveal an organized commercial enterprise operating behind a facade of harmless software. The network included pet portrait generators, language tutoring services, and AI workout coaches that appeared legitimate to casual observers. However, these apps served as gateways to a hidden web interface where users could upload personal photographs to produce explicit material.

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The infrastructure supported disturbing scene templates, including labels for sexual violence and depictions of physical threats. A hidden JavaScript bundle embedded within the site code cataloged every domain and application in the network. This technical framework included package details, encryption keys, and Facebook ad trackers, allowing operators to manage nearly 500 linked domains identified by Maël Le Touz, a staff threat researcher at Infoblox.

App Store Distribution and Technical Evasion

Applications within this network relied on sophisticated evasion techniques to remain available on major digital storefronts. Each download triggered a server call transmitting user data such as location, language settings, and a unique identifier. This system determined whether the user received a benign version or the explicit deepfake interface. An apparent trigger for the malicious version was downloading the app immediately after clicking a Meta advertisement.

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The explicit interface appeared as a blank black screen behind a URL containing the word risk. It featured dozens of pornographic deepfake templates and a micro-transaction system using virtual currency called diamonds. Investigators found the entire operation relied exclusively on Chinese hosting servers, with source code and comments written in Chinese. This technical fingerprint was further confirmed by watermarks on explicit ad videos produced by Chinese-language editing software.

Meta Advertising and Ad Fraud Mechanisms

The dissemination of these harmful applications was fueled by tens of thousands of explicit deepfake advertisements running on Meta platforms including Facebook and Instagram. Operators used fake advertiser names such as Draftmondcreldbro Duhustepre and Swaldmungsha Glasirdcroldshold attached to pages with no genuine followers. These advertisements reached tens of thousands of users and contained AI-generated child sexual abuse material, including images of real children and a European royal family member.

The campaign operated for approximately one year, spiking in the spring when roughly 30 new nudify apps registered weekly. As of September, 27 applications remained live on Google Play with combined downloads exceeding 350,000. Many carried ratings suggesting suitability for all ages, deceiving potential users about the nature of the software. Google removed most of the applications after being contacted, while Apple removed 19 specific apps including Viefur.

Regulatory Response and Ongoing Threats

Katie Paul, director of the Tech Transparency Project, initially uncovered advertisements depicting explicit deepfakes of minors. She highlighted how AI tools allow anyone to overlay the face of one person onto another using real photographs of abused children. This technology can also combine data from multiple sources to animate realistic sexualized images of fictional children who may resemble actual victims.

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Apple has suspended tens of thousands of apps over the past year for similar bait-and-switch tactics while updating App Store rules to restrict nudify tools. The investigation has prompted regulatory probes in multiple countries due to the global reach of the Meta advertisements. Despite the removal of many applications, the ease of accessing these AI tools on personal computers presents a continuing challenge for content moderation and child safety enforcement agencies worldwide.