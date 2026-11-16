AI could help hospitals diagnose PTSD in real time : Short Wave

Every year, millions of people in the United States develop PTSD from a traumatic event—like a car crash, an assault or freak accident.

Every year, millions of people in the United States develop PTSD from a traumatic event—like a car crash, an assault or freak accident. A lot of those people end up in the ER answering the same question: “What brought you to the emergency department today?

” Now, a research team in New York has an AI model that can use patients’ answers and demographics to spit out one number that tells medical staff how likely a patient is to develop PTSD a month laterSupport public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include sponsor-free listening.

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Learn more at Every year, millions of people in the United States develop PTSD from a traumatic event—like a car crash, an assault or freak accident. A lot of those people end up in the ER answering the same question:"What brought you to the emergency department today?

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" Now, a research team in New York has an AI model that can use patients' answers and demographics to spit out one number that tells medical staff how likely a patient is to develop PTSD a month laterSupport public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show's perks include sponsor-free listening. Learn more at This episode was produced by Berly McCoy. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez and Patrick Jarenwattananon. Tyler Jones checked the facts. The audio engineer was Annlie Huang.