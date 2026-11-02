AI Chatbots Spread Election Misinformation Ahead of Midterms

A new study reveals major AI models like Claude and Copilot provide inaccurate voting details, potentially misleading millions of American users during critical election periods.

Artificial intelligence chatbots are increasingly becoming primary information sources for American voters, yet a significant number of these systems are providing factually incorrect guidance on how, when, and where to cast ballots. Approximately half of all American adults have reported using AI-powered chatbots, with roughly 42 percent of those users relying on these tools specifically to search for election-related information. This trend has intensified significantly in the period leading up to the midterm elections, creating a complex landscape where convenience meets potential democratic risk.

Study Reveals High Error Rates in Voting Guidance

A rigorous investigation conducted by Innovating for the Public Good, also known as IFPG, and supported by Dewey Square Group has exposed alarming inaccuracies within some of the most popular generative AI platforms. The research evaluated how seven major chatbots, including Google AI Mode, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI ChatGPT, Anthropic Claude, and Perplexity, responded to authentic voter questions. These questions covered a wide spectrum of critical topics, ranging from projected winners and policy platforms to candidate backgrounds, controversies, and specific voting rules. The findings indicate that approximately 13.9 percent of chatbot answers regarding voting logistics were either outdated or entirely inaccurate. Furthermore, errors in 5.9 percent of responses were severe enough to mislead a voter, potentially causing them to miss a registration deadline, travel to the wrong polling location, or skip a mandatory step in the voting process. Across all categories of questions tested, 5.1 percent of answers contained at least one clear factual error, while 10.9 percent included a clear error or a misleading claim.

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Specific Models Show Disproportionate Misinformation

The study determined that the accuracy of responses depended significantly more on the specific chatbot model being used rather than the complexity or nature of the questions asked. Among the seven systems tested, Claude and Microsoft Copilot were responsible for producing three-quarters of the clear errors identified by researchers. When focusing specifically on voting-related queries, Claude provided wrong or outdated information in one out of every three instances. Copilot lagged slightly behind with incorrect data appearing one in four times, while ChatGPT demonstrated better accuracy, providing wrong information in only one out of ten cases. To illustrate the severity of these errors, researchers cited a specific instance where Claude was prompted to determine the date of the 2026 election in Michigan's 4th congressional district and the method for voting. The chatbot responded with incorrect deadlines for online and mail-in voter registration, stating dates that were later than the actual legal deadlines. A user following this advice would almost certainly miss their chance to register. Tim Chambers, a principal at Dewey Square Group who helped conduct the research, noted that AI delivers answers in a highly authoritative and convincing manner, which makes the presence of meaningful errors particularly dangerous for the electorate.

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Industry Responses and Technical Limitations

Following the publication of these findings, several technology companies responded to the concerns raised by the research. Jessica Dash, a spokesperson for Microsoft, emphasized that helping people find accurate and reliable election information has long been a priority for the company. She stated that Microsoft has made improvements to how Copilot responds to election-related questions and continues to test and refine the system with a focus on delivering consistent and reliable information. Anthropic also addressed the issues surrounding its Claude model. Michael Aciman, a spokesperson for Anthropic, explained that because Innovating for the Public Good conducted part of its research using an Application Programming Interface, or API, some of Claude's key safeguards may not have been active during the test. APIs allow researchers to automate prompts, standardize experiments, and collect large volumes of data, which makes results easier to compare and reproduce at scale. IFPG clarified that they conducted a separate internal study comparing Claude's responses through its API with those generated through its web interface and found the results to be comparable, suggesting the errors are not merely an artifact of the testing method. Additionally, major tech firms including Meta, Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google asserted that they are actively working to prevent their chatbots from producing disinformation about elections. This includes incorrect information about poll site locations, opening times, or misleading deepfake images, consistent with industry efforts that began after Russia's influence campaign during the 2016 elections.

Generative Engine Optimization and Future Risks

Beyond simple errors, a new phenomenon known as generative engine optimization, or GEO, is emerging as a significant challenge to electoral integrity. Similar to traditional search engine optimization, GEO involves websites and organizations writing content specifically so that chatbots will pick it up and repeat it verbatim. Abdiaziz Ahmed, a technology policy strategist with the nonprofit Brennan Center's Elections and Government Program, explained that this process allows entities to push certain results higher or lower in search ranks within AI interfaces. The risk lies in the fact that chatbots do not always draw on the best or most authoritative information available. Instead, they may amplify content that has been strategically optimized to appear prominently in AI-generated summaries. Experts warn that this dynamic could be exploited by bad actors to spread targeted misinformation to a massive audience of voters who trust the authority of the AI assistant. As the 2024 midterm elections approach, the convergence of high user adoption, significant error rates in major models, and the rise of SEO for AI creates a unique vulnerability in the democratic process. Voters are urged to cross-check AI-generated information with official sources, while developers face mounting pressure to improve the factual reliability of their systems before they become the default source of truth for the electorate.