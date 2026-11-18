Claude, Grok, ChatGPT and Gemini shared detailed information about how to carry out terrorist attacks on US cities, a government investigation warned.

Four of the leading artificial intelligence platforms shared chillingly detailed information about how to carry out terrorist attacks on US cities – including providing specific dates and times to achieve the most carnage and where to park a bomb-laden car, aon how to build and detonate explosives for mass casualty attacks, and how to wreak havoc on the electrical grid with a drone and firearms.

The instructions were “verified” and “feasible,” the report warned, noting that the investigators consulted law enforcement to confirm the information.

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“A terrorist can log onto an AI platform and in less than 12 hours walk away with a concrete playbook for how to carry out a deadly attack,” Sen. Maggie Hassan , who requested the report, said in a statement. The congressional watchdog tested four of the most popular AI chatbots: OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google’s Gemini, and SpaceXAI’s Grok for their report.

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The AI companies involved told the GAO that the tests were conducted back in spring on older versions of their systems, and insisted they had strengthened their protections in the months since.