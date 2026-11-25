In its relentless pursuit of perfection, AI might have erased the very few seconds of Ezra Frech’s performance that made me cry.

Let’s start with the fact that I cry during virtually every performance on Dancing With the Stars. Ditto for just about any talent show. When I try to self-diagnose why, I always land on the same explanation.

There is something about witnessing the execution of greatness, seeing a talent so painstakingly nurtured and so distinctly human on full display, that just gets me. But when Ezra Frech danced his freestyle to Linkin Park’s “Numb” during last night’s Dancing With the Stars finale and went on to win the whole thing, I found myself particularly overcome with emotion. And, of all things, I found myself thinking about artificial intelligence.

Also read Paralympian Ezra Frech Earns Perfect Score on Dancing With the Stars Finale

Silicon Valley’s obsession with replicating human achievement overlooks something fundamental about what makes an achievement worth celebrating in the first place. So much of "greatness" derives from the struggle that's involved in getting there. See, Frech, a 21-year-old Paralympian, has been killing it all season. In his freestyle, he began dancing without his prosthetic leg, executing moves that would require an extraordinary degree of strength and coordination from any athlete.

He put the prosthetic on during the routine, only for it to unexpectedly detach. Watching from my couch, I held my breath. Frech, meanwhile, kept dancing. He even managed to lift his stellar partner, Daniella Karagach, balancing on one leg before she handed him his prosthetic.

He put it back on and carried on with the choreography, which also featured wheelchair dancers in a glorious celebration of the disability community. The recovery was so well executed that you could almost believe it was choreographed. At the risk of getting carried away by my emotions, I couldn’t help but consider this astonishing feat of athleticism through the eyes of someone whose professional world has been drenched in AI.

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Suppose an AI video generator could produce a technically superior version of Frech’s performance. Every lift could be higher, every movement more precise, every landing flawless. Would anybody be particularly impressed? What moved me last night was the knowledge of what was being asked of Frech in those few seconds—the physical strength, the presence of mind, the trust between two dance partners and the sheer audacity to keep going when something went spectacularly wrong on live television.

During a finale, nonetheless! Of course, technology itself helped make the performance possible. The prosthetic leg is an extraordinary piece of engineering, and advances in AI could conceivably expand what athletes with disabilities are able to do. Go, AI, go!

But technology can really just help us accomplish extraordinary things. Replicating the appearance of those accomplishments is a fundamentally different endeavor. We spend so much time marveling at what a machine can produce in seconds that we risk forgetting why we marvel at what a human being has spent years learning to do. Frech’s greatest moment came when his performance deviated from the very thing he had rehearsed.

And therein lies the exquisite irony of asking a machine to generate the perfect dance. In its pursuit of perfection, it might well have erased the very few seconds that made this one worth crying over. Dancing With the Stars . Ditto for just about any talent show.

When I try to self-diagnose why, I always land on the same explanation. There is something about witnessing the execution of greatness, seeing a talent so painstakingly nurtured and so distinctly human on full display, that just gets me.finale and went on to win the whole thing, I found myself particularly overcome with emotion. Silicon Valley’s obsession with replicating human achievement overlooks something fundamental about what makes an achievement worth celebrating in the first place.

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So much of"greatness" derives from the struggle that's involved in getting there. See, Frech, a 21-year-old Paralympian, has been killing it all season. In his freestyle, he began dancing without his prosthetic leg, executing moves that would require an extraordinary degree of strength and coordination from any athlete. Watching from my couch, I held my breath.

Frech, meanwhile, kept dancing. He even managed to lift his stellar partner, Daniella Karagach, balancing on one leg before she handed him his prosthetic. He put it back on and carried on with the choreography, which also featured wheelchair dancers in a glorious celebration of the disability community.

At the risk of getting carried away by my emotions, I couldn’t help but consider this astonishing feat of athleticism through the eyes of someone whose professional world has been drenched in AI. Suppose an AI video generator could produce a technically superior version of Frech’s performance. Every lift could be higher, every movement more precise, every landing flawless. Would anybody be particularly impressed?

What moved me last night was the knowledge of what was being asked of Frech in those few seconds—the physical strength, the presence of mind, the trust between two dance partners and the sheer audacity to keep going when something went spectacularly wrong on live television. During a finale, nonetheless! Of course, technology itself helped make the performance possible.

The prosthetic leg is an extraordinary piece of engineering, and advances in AI could conceivably expand what athletes with disabilities are able to do. Go, AI, go! But technology can really justus accomplish extraordinary things. Replicating the appearance of those accomplishments is a fundamentally different endeavor.

We spend so much time marveling at what a machine can produce in seconds that we risk forgetting why we marvel at what a human being has spent years learning to do. And therein lies the exquisite irony of asking a machine to generate the perfect dance. In its pursuit of perfection, it might well have erased the very few seconds that made this one worth crying over.