AI Art Auction at Christie's Ignites Debate on Copyright and Artistic Originality

Christie's landmark AI art auction, featuring works by prominent digital artists, is sparking intense debate about copyright infringement and the nature of artistic creation in the age of artificial intelligence.

A diptych from Holly Herndon and Mat Dryhurst 's 'xhairymutantx' is among the artworks being offered for sale at Christie's landmark AI art auction. The auction, which includes pieces by prominent digital art ists such as Sasha Stiles, Holly Herndon & Mat Dryhurst , Refik Anadol and Alexander Reben, is generating significant buzz in the art world. One noteworthy piece is a blurry painting of a male figure made with generative AI that was trained on thousands of historic portraits.

It sold for more than $400,000. This auction, featuring works created using machine learning, might represent the first time a major auction house focuses entirely on such creations.Alexander Reben, an artist-in-residence at Meta, whose contribution to Christie's sale is a work painted live by a robot -- which gets larger the more that people bid -- expressed excitement about being part of this historic event. He sees it as a benchmark moment in the evolution of art. However, the sale has also sparked controversy, with a class-action copyright infringement lawsuit asking Christie's to cancel the sale. The lawsuit alleges that many of the auction's 34 artworks were created using commercial AI models that could have been trained on unlicensed, copyrighted work. This raises concerns for artists who make a living from their creations, as numerous lawsuits are currently underway in U.S. courts where artists claim AI companies trained large language models on their artworks without permission or compensation.The letter protesting the Christie's sale, which appeared online on February 8th, has garnered thousands of signatures from artists, academics, and individuals worldwide. It argues that these models and the companies behind them exploit human artists, using their work without permission or payment to build commercial AI products that compete with them. Critics like artist, Melissa Ortiz, view Christie's involvement as normalizing what they consider theft. Conversely, Nicole Sales Giles, Christie's director of digital art, maintains that the use of AI in art creation is a form of influence, not theft. She emphasizes that copyright issues related to the training of commercial AI models are beyond the auction house's purview. Giles points to the growing demand for AI art, particularly among those in blockchain, crypto, and venture capital, as evidence of the trend's momentum. According to market research firm Business Research Company, the global AI art market is expected to be worth nearly $1 billion in 2028, roughly double what it was in 2023. Despite the controversy, Christie's maintains its commitment to hosting the sale, viewing it as a platform for sparking important conversations about art in the digital age. The sale, scheduled to open for bidding online and at Christie's New York on February 20th and run through March 5th, continues to fuel debate and discussion about the intersection of art, technology, and intellectual property





