A tech investor says that his AI agent randomly ordered him an absurd number of eggs and couldn't explain why it did it.

You could order your groceries yourself. Or you could engage in an excruciating Rube Goldberg machine of a conversation by micromanaging an AI agent to describe what food you need from the supermarket — just so it can mess up your order anyway.

What, not excited for this billionaire-ordained future, you Ludditical lunk? Why is that? Is it because you’re too busy laughing at thiswho admitted, of his own free will, that “an LLM hallucination resulted in 72 eggs being delivered to my house”? Because that’s not funny at all.

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“I put 4 cartons of Vital Farms pasture-raised large eggs in the cart you checked out,” the AI agent said, in a screenshotSmith, in the screenshotted exchange, demanded an explanation. But the AI couldn’t give one. The AI then suggested that it misread the line for eggs in a photo of the list Smith provided — except, as he immediately pointed out to the AI, “there wasn’t a line for eggs on my list.

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” “Then I added them without any reason, and that’s on me,” the agent said, in a classing apologetic AI turn of phrase. Needless to say, there’s a simple fix to all this: not using an AI agent to automate every part of your life. As impressive the tech can be, it’s. Nonetheless, the AI industry is encouraging users to provide their models with more information and control than ever, including intimate financial access like their bank accounts.

The consequences can sometimes be pretty creepy. Shortly after Meta transformed the space with its Muse AI agent, a man said that Musewithout his knowledge and sent them to his home. For his part, Smith said the mishap was the “first time I’ve experienced a real-world consequence for an LLM hallucination. ” All things considered, it could’ve been a lot worse.