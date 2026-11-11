AI accident is most likely reason you will die, warns OpenAI board member

OpenAI board member Paul Christiano warned of growing AI risks, saying an AI accident could be the most likely cause of death for many people.

“I think for most people in this room, the most likely reason they will die is because of an AI accident. ” That is what OpenAI board member Paul Christiano told an audience at his opening 2026 Hinton Lecture in Toronto on Tuesday.

Founder of the Alignment Research Center and co-creator of Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback , Christiano walked his audience through a number of topics, including the OpenAI Hugging Face hack earlier this year, the risk of an AI takeover and the need for an ability to slow down or stop artificial intelligence.

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“I think the trajectory in the field has been extremely alarming over the last three to six months to people who have been tracking closely,. I think we have seen roughly the things we might expect to see shortly before something really bad would happen,” Christiano said, suggesting that AI may try to take over in the next three years.

These words come just months after AI researcher Jacob Coxon has resigned from the AI company Anthropic, warning that the race to build increasingly powerful AI models poses an existential threat to humanity. Christiano joined the OpenAI nonprofit board in September when he shared concerns about the rise of artificial intelligence.

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“There is a meaningful risk that rapid acceleration in AI capabilities leads to catastrophic and irreversible loss of control in the very near term,” he wrote in a statement at the time. “I do not think that the AI industry in general, including OpenAI, is currently on track to reduce this risk to an acceptable level,” he added. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Founder of the Alignment Research Center and co-creator of Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback , Christiano walked his audience through a number of topics, including the OpenAI Hugging Face hack earlier this year, the risk of an AI takeover and the need for an ability to slow down or stop artificial intelligence.

“I think the trajectory in the field has been extremely alarming over the last three to six months to people who have been tracking closely,. I think we have seen roughly the things we might expect to see shortly before something really bad would happen,” Christiano said, suggesting that AI may try to take over in the next three years.from the AI company Anthropic, warning that the race to build increasingly powerful AI models poses an existential threat to humanity.

Christiano joined the OpenAI nonprofit board in September when he shared concerns about the rise of artificial intelligence.

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“There is a meaningful risk that rapid acceleration in AI capabilities leads to catastrophic and irreversible loss of control in the very near term,” “I do not think that the AI industry in general, including OpenAI, is currently on track to reduce this risk to an acceptable level,” he added.