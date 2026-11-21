Recent technical outages affecting major services like Outlook and Apple were not caused by coordinated AI attacks, but researchers warn AI-driven vulnerability discovery is speeding up patch cycles and straining IT systems.

week, you have surely noticed the disruptive streak of technical outages that hit everything from Outlook to Apple, a half dozen USthat these were cyberattacks, speculation has run wild about the cause—including a pervasive feeling that AI is to blame.

So let’s just be clear: The incidents were definitely not caused by some sort of coordinated AI hacking spree and, taken individually, they all seem to have routine explanations. But as AI impacts the dynamics of digital defense more and more, security researchers and analysts have increasingly concluded that AI pressures are starting to play a role in real-world tech failures..

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Attackers are then using AI tools to exploit those vulnerabilities faster, which puts more pressure than ever on organizations to quickly patch their systems. This leaves often under-resourced IT teams scrambling to evaluate a massive number of patches and push the updates to systems on which countless people and organizations rely.

Researchers and practitioners have told us again and again that AI’s biggest impact is that it speeds everything up.this week that the NSA outage to its internal communication system was due to botched patching following October’s criticalits snafus this week related to an internal update. AI vulnerability discovery and the resulting patching are “putting tremendous strain on systems that weren’t built to handle that pace of change,” US senator Mark Warnerin a statement on Tuesday.

And more “instability” could be coming, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said this week, because a “patch needs to go instantly from being available to being patched in production because it’s being exploited in the wild. ” External pressures and bugs in patches are not new, and they’ve always caused tech failures.

Researchers also point out that many organizations around the world have a significant amount of what’s often called “tech debt,” because they have cut corners and failed to invest in upgrading and maintaining their digital systems for years. This practice was always risky, but organizations that didn’t have the resources or didn’t want to devote them to digital security could gamble with out-of-date systems and missing safeguards and typically avoid the worst consequences.

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“Historically, even a couple of years ago, a vendor releases a patch for a nasty bug. You might have some time to do some validation and apply it,” says Joe Slowik, the director of threat research and cyber engineering at Dataminr.

“Now, that may not even be an option, because we’re talking about turnaround times that completely defeat the ability to do patch verification. ” IT administrators are leaning on AI more as well to accelerate their evaluation and prepare their systems for updates, but current AI tools still can’t replace human analysis and planning.

“AI can help, but people still need to understand what went wrong, check that the patch addresses the cause, and look for similar issues elsewhere,” says Lea Schönherr, a tenure-track faculty member at CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security, a German national research institution. “Rolling out patches across widely used systems also takes time. ” Matthew Prince, CEO and cofounder of the web infrastructure giant Cloudflare, predicts that “it’s going to feel like the sky is falling for two years.

” He suspects, though, that eventually AI acceleration will help defenders get on top of common vulnerabilities and better secure software in general.

“These new threats and new security vulnerabilities won’t happen as often, and the background noise will actually tick down quite a bit,” he predicts. Still, the evidence that AI has fundamentally changed cybersecurity is mounting. This week the total number of vulnerabilities found in 2026. To put that into perspective, in 2022, the final year before LLMs went mainstream, there were around 25,000 recorded vulnerabilities.

And this year’s figure, with more than a month still to go, is double the combined totals of 2024 and 2025.that they used AI to find critical vulnerabilities in PHP , open source web server software NGINX, and programming language Java. Forbes alsoon 35 vulnerabilities across iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watches, and other products from the company that had been discovered by researchers using AI. There are important nuances to consider, though.

Not all AI-discovered vulnerabilities are ultimately that impactful.

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“The number of vulnerabilities has certainly exploded, but the number of vulnerabilities that you need to care about has remained somewhat constant,” Slowik says. “The caveat is that the pace at which they’re being used or weaponized has increased dramatically. ” Only 300 vulnerabilities have been added to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s catalog of exploited vulnerabilities this year—meaning the flaws that hackers successfully used to their advantage is far lower than the total number of discovered bugs.

VulnCheck, which runs its own database, puts the number of known exploited vulnerabilities, at 1,500 so far in 2026, which is still just 1.5 percent of the total number of bugs discovered this year.

“What matters to me is that we avoid blaming AI when things go wrong,” says Schönherr, the German researcher. “Responsibility lies with the people and companies that choose to use AI and give it access to infrastructure, and there should be consequences and regulations that can be applied. ”earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase confirmed that hackers have, in a separate incident, stolen some company data.

The bank says “attackers accessed certain marketing data” that was held by third parties it works with. This “may” include customer information such as names and emails, JPMorgan Chase said in a statement reported by. The security incidents are not linked to any of the outages, though, the company said. Visa and Mastercard also had data impacted in attacks against their vendors.revealed that they’ve thwarted several “attempts at violence” directed toward customers of the digital bank Revolut.

In September the fintech company was reportedly compromised, with customer data being stolen. The National Police Corpsa statement saying they had made several arrests “which can be linked to the data theft.

” It’s unclear who was being targeted, but over the last few years there has been an increase in physical attacks (sometimes known as “The UK government has been forced by a court ruling to admit that it ordered Apple to circumvent its own encryption and access customer iCloud data. British officials had maintained it would damage national security to confirm that it had issued Apple a “technical capability notice” last year—under British laws, the notices are supposed to be shrouded in secrecy and not talked about in public.

However, as Computer Weekly, the existence of the order was widely known, with top Trump officials publicly criticizing it and even UK government officials allegedly briefing newspapers about the order.is a senior writer at WIRED focused on information security, digital privacy, and hacking. She previously worked as a technology reporter at Slate, and was the staff writer for Future Tense, a publication and partnership between Slate, the New America Foundation, and Arizona State University.

Her work ...is a senior writer at WIRED focused on information security, privacy, and data regulation in Europe. He graduated from the University of Sheffield with a degree in journalism and now lives in London. Send tips to