The Alabama High School Athletic Association has released the complete schedule for the state championsHip football games at Hancock Whitney Stadium, featuring matchups across all public and private classifications from December 2 through December 5.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association has officially confirmed the complete bracket and schedule for the upcoming state championship football games. All sixteen state titles will be determined at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. The tournament begins on Wednesday, December 2, with two private school classifications taking the field. This centralized location allows for a cohesive viewing experience for supporters across the state.

The first game of the championship series takes place on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Bayside Academy, currently holding an 11-2 record, faces Westbrook Christian School. Westbrook enters the matchup with a perfect 13-0 season. This early contest sets the tone for the intense competition that defines the final weekend of high school football in Alabama.

Also read Avengers Doomsday and Violent Night 2 Headline December 2026 Cinema Lineup

That evening at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the Private Double-AA division features a high-stakes matchup. UMS-Wright, with a record of 12-1, will face off against Briarwood. Briarwood also boasts an undefeated 13-0 record. Fans can expect a highly competitive game between two of the top private school programs in the region.

Action continues on Thursday, December 3, with two additional critical matchups. The 1A division clash begins at 11 a.m. Addison arrives with an impressive 14-0 record. They will play against Maplesville, which has secured an 11-2 record through the regular season. This game highlights the depth of talent in the smaller classifications.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The evening session on Thursday features the 4A division game at 7 p.m. Scottsboro, undefeated at 14-0, will play against Vigor. Vigor finished their regular season with a 12-2 record. Scottsboro aims to maintain their perfect season as they advance toward the state title in their classification.

Friday, December 4, brings two more critical games to the schedule. The 2A division game at 11 a.m. pits Gordo, with a 13-1 record, against Reeltown. Reeltown has a strong 14-0 record and enters the championship as a dominant force. This matchup promises to be a tough test for Gordo as they seek to upset the top-ranked team.

The 5A division game at 7 p.m. on Friday features Parker, holding a 13-1 record. They will face Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, which enters the championship with a perfect 13-0 record. This highly competitive division game features two teams with extensive winning records, ensuring significant attention from fans and media alike.

The state championship series concludes on Saturday, December 5, with two marquee matchups. The 3A division game at 11 a.m. features a highly anticipated clash between two undefeated teams. Plainview and Cleburne County both enter the game with 14-0 records. This promises to be a tightly contested battle between two of the top-performing teams in their classification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tournament concludes with the 6A division game at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Thompson, with an 11-1 record, will face Auburn, which has a 10-3 record. This final matchup represents the pinnacle of high school football in Alabama. It draws significant attention as the largest classification seeks its state champion.

The comprehensive schedule provided by the AHSAA ensures all sixteen state champions are determined over four days. The events at Hancock Whitney Stadium provide a centralized location for all state title games. This structure allows for a celebratory end to the football season. The schedule guarantees multiple opportunities for fans to watch top teams compete.