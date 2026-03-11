Ahold Delhaize USA Deploys NCR Voyix Commerce Platform in 100 Stores

Ahold Delhaize USA begins a multi-year rollout of NCR Voyix Commerce Platform for POS and pharmacy operations, starting in 100 locations to standardize tech across banners.

Ahold Delhaize USA has initiated a comprehensive modernization of its in-store technology infrastructure by deploying the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform across its retail operations. The corporation announced Monday that new point-of-sale technology is already live in 100 stores, marking the beginning of a multi-year rollout strategy designed to standardize shared technology while allowing local banners to maintain distinct customer experiences. This strategic move extends the long-standing technological partnership between the two organizations and addresses the growing need for reliable, unified checkout systems in the competitive grocery sector.

Standardizing Technology Across Retail Banners

Ahold Delhaize USA is implementing the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform to support point-of-sale, self-checkout, pharmacy, and fuel operations across its diverse portfolio of grocery brands. The company describes this initiative as a broad modernization effort rather than a simple product swap, aiming to simplify the technology landscape that has historically been fragmented across its various regional names. By consolidating core systems under a single vendor, the retailer seeks to reduce operational complexity and improve consistency for both shoppers and store employees.

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The deployment of the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform represents a significant step in the company's strategy to create a more consistent technology foundation. Ann Dozier, the Chief Information Officer for Ahold Delhaize USA, emphasized that the goal is to make shopping easier for customers and serving them easier for associates. This unified approach allows the corporation to negotiate, deploy, and maintain core systems once, rather than repeatedly across different banners, thereby lowering execution risk and leveraging existing integrations.

Strategic Shift in Grocery Retail Infrastructure

The decision to adopt the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform is part of a wider campaign by Ahold Delhaize USA to build owned digital infrastructure rather than relying solely on third-party solutions. This initiative follows other recent technology moves, including the development of a proprietary ecommerce platform and a proprietary retail media advertising platform. The integration of digital, data, and technology teams into a unified organization further supports this strategy of centralizing critical operational layers while decentralizing merchandising and customer positioning.

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For NCR Voyix, securing this contract is a major reference win in the grocery sector, where checkout reliability and speed are directly tied to customer satisfaction and store throughput. The existing relationship reduces integration risk, as the vendor's technology has supported Ahold Delhaize USA's operations for many years. This incumbency allows for a smoother transition, minimizing disruption during the multi-year rollout of hardware replacement, software configuration, and staff training across the store network.

Impact on Store Operations and Customer Experience

Having the new point-of-sale technology live in 100 stores indicates that the program has moved past the pilot stage into scaled deployment. The multi-year timeline is considered realistic for store technology updates, as replacing hardware and integrating systems for pharmacy and fuel operations cannot be done overnight without risking service interruptions. The sequencing of the rollout, starting with the highest-traffic customer touchpoints like checkout, suggests a prioritization of immediate impact before extending to more specialized operations.

U.S. grocers are currently investing heavily in checkout technology, self-service options, and connected store systems to compete on convenience with mass merchants and online players. The article notes that this modernization fits the pattern of controlling the core transaction layer before layering digital and advertising services on top. While financial terms and the total store count for the rollout remain undisclosed, the move signals a long-term commitment to lowering operational complexity and enhancing the digital experience for consumers across all banners.