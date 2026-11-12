Ahmed Moor's X campaign account was suspended after he announced his run to oust Senator John Fetterman in 2028. This development adds to the growing political pressure on Fetterman amid low approval ratings and multiple potential primary challengers.

Ahmed Moor, the Palestinian American writer and businessman launching a challenge against incumbent Democratic Senator John Fetterman, confirmed that X has suspended his official campaign account. The suspension of the handle @moorforpa occurred on Wednesday, just days after Moor formally announced his candidacy for the 2028 Senate race. Moor posted on his personal profile that the action was official, stating, "They've suspended the campaign account," while sharing a screenshot of the automated notice. The notice indicated that X suspends accounts that violate its community guidelines, though the specific rule breaches remain unexplained by the platform.

The campaign account had amassed more than 33,000 followers prior to the removal, signaling significant early interest in Moor's political venture. Moor framed the suspension as evidence that established political powers view his campaign as a substantial threat. He wrote on his personal account, "FRIENDS! It's official! We're a threat." The timing of the ban coincides with a period of heightened political activity surrounding the Pennsylvania Senate seat, as the Democratic primary field begins to take shape. The exact reason for the suspension remains unclear, as the campaign has not received specific details regarding which rules were allegedly breached.

Also read Gaza-Born Democratic Socialist Ahmed Moor Launches 2028 Senate Bid Against Fetterman

Moor, a 42-year-old democratic socialist born in Gaza and raised in Philadelphia, outlined a progressive agenda centered on domestic social issues and foreign policy shifts. He stated his primary goals include ending the war in Iran and promoting a dignity agenda that features free healthcare, free childcare, and affordable housing. His platform also calls for accountability regarding genocide and corruption, as well as the protection of civil liberties within the United States. Moor previously served on the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee but has never held other political office. His announcement came after last week's midterm elections showed growing frustration with the United States' relationship with Israel.

The challenge against Senator John Fetterman emerges against a backdrop of shifting political dynamics in Pennsylvania and nationally. Fetterman, a staunch supporter of Israel, has faced plummeting approval ratings and isolation within the Democratic Party due to his frequent alignment with Republicans on issues ranging from immigration to foreign policy. While Fetterman has welcomed challengers and declined to officially declare his intention to seek a second term, recent polling suggests significant voter frustration. Moor's stance on withdrawing aid from Israel contrasts sharply with Fetterman's long-held position, which the Senator has described as a red line for his continued party membership. Fetterman previously told CNN that if the Democratic Party becomes officially anti-Israel, that would be when he would force himself out of the party.

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Moor is not the only Democrat considering a primary challenge against the sitting senator. Representative Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania told Politico that she is actively considering a Senate run, citing concerns over Fetterman's health and his voting record. Dean, who ran for lieutenant governor with Fetterman in 2018, expressed disappointment in his activity as a senator and in his votes. Additionally, Representative Chris Deluzio has stated he is giving serious thought to the possibility of entering the race. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro predicted a robust primary challenge, noting that several prominent figures are lining up to potentially run against Fetterman if he decides to seek re-election. Shapiro emphasized that Pennsylvanians want real accountability and leaders who show up in their communities every day.

The suspension of Moor's X account highlights the intensifying nature of the upcoming political contest. With Democrats holding a significant majority in the Senate following the midterms, the internal party dynamics in Pennsylvania have become increasingly critical. The competition reflects broader tensions within the Democratic Party regarding foreign policy and domestic social programs. Newsweek contacted X and Moor's campaign for comment via emails sent outside regular business hours but was awaiting responses at the time of publication. X, formerly known as Twitter, is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, who spent half-a-billion dollars to help Republicans retain control of Congress in the midterm elections, only for Democrats to take control of both chambers.

As Moor continues to build his campaign on other active platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, the political landscape for the 2028 Senate race is becoming more complex and competitive. Independent experts commissioned by the U.N. have said in a recent report that Israel has continued to carry out genocide against the Palestinian people even after a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. Israel has repeatedly denied accusations of genocide. Moor's campaign website highlights his background, noting that his birthplace was turned to rubble in a genocide funded by U.S. tax dollars. He argues that politicians on both sides of the aisle prioritize foreign conflicts over domestic needs like healthcare and transit.

The midterm elections also demonstrated that Pennsylvanians are seeking leaders who will not enable Donald Trump, who had previously urged Fetterman to switch parties. Fetterman has said he does not intend to become a Republican, despite the pressure. The Senator also faced criticism after The Wall Street Journal reported that he had little interest in doing the work of a senator, including routinely ducking meetings with constituents. As the primary season approaches, the combination of voter dissatisfaction and emerging challengers like Moor suggests a difficult path for any incumbent seeking re-election in Pennsylvania. The suspension of the campaign account serves as an early indicator of the fierce competition that lies ahead.