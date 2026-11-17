Ahmed Moor outlines his views on Israeli apartheid and sanctions during a Fox News appearance, addressing claims of pro-Hamas sentiment as he campaigns against John Fetterman for the US Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

Ahmed Moor, the Democratic candidate challenging incumbent Senator John Fetterman for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, delivered a pointed defense of his foreign policy views during a Monday broadcast on the Fox News Channel. Speaking on Martha MacCallum's program The Story, Moor addressed persistent accusations regarding his stance on Israel and Hamas, rejecting what he termed bad-faith questioning while advocating for significant shifts in American diplomatic engagement with the region.

Clarifying Position On Israeli Apartheid

When host Martha MacCallum asked directly if Moor agreed with Senator John Fetterman's characterization that the candidate is pro-Hamas, Moor refused to validate the premise of the question. Instead, he articulated a policy framework centered on equal rights for Palestinians and Israelis, explicitly labeling his opposition to what he described as Israeli apartheid. He stated that he supports comprehensive sanctions on Israel, drawing a direct historical parallel to the international legislative measures enacted in 1986 to target the apartheid regime in South Africa.

Also read CNN Data Guru Exposes Major Problem for MAGA’s Favorite Dem

Moor grounded his arguments in foundational American values, citing Thomas Jefferson's declaration that all men are created equal. He asserted that this principle should govern U.S. foreign policy and challenged anyone to dispute his interpretation of these democratic ideals. The candidate emphasized that his primary goal is to secure equal rights, rather than supporting any specific militant group or leadership structure in the conflict zones.

MacCallum Questions Humanitarian Impact In Gaza

Martha MacCallum pressed Moor further by highlighting the humanitarian consequences associated with Hamas leadership in Gaza. She pointed to statistical data indicating a severe rise in poverty, noting that the rate had doubled to over 60 percent after Hamas assumed control, up from 35 percent previously. The host insisted on a direct answer to whether Moor supported the Hamas leadership currently governing the Gaza Strip, framing the inquiry around the disastrous outcomes experienced by the civilian population.

Advertisement

Responding to these specific allegations, Moor contextualized his position by sharing his personal history as a Palestinian American. He recounted being born in a refugee camp in Gaza in 1984, a period he noted preceded the existence of Hamas. He argued that the root cause of the instability and poverty in the region is the Israeli occupation, which he described as a disaster for Palestinians, regional stability, and American interests alike.

Critique Of American Foreign Policy Influence

The conversation shifted toward broader geopolitical dynamics as Moor criticized the influence of Israel on U.S. foreign policy decisions. He argued that American diplomacy should be independent and serve the national interest rather than being dictated by external actors. Moor expressed frustration with what he perceives as an overreach of Israeli influence, stating that Americans across the political spectrum, from the left to the right, are increasingly opposed to this dynamic.

He specifically mentioned recent geopolitical tensions involving Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump, suggesting that their strategies risked drawing the United States into conflicts such as a potential war with Iran. Moor claimed that such actions contradict the will of the overwhelming majority of Americans who oppose further military entanglements in the Middle East. He framed the current diplomatic approach as a case of the tail wagging the dog, where U.S. policy is reactive rather than proactive.

Strategic Focus On National Interest

Concluding his remarks, Moor characterized the intense scrutiny regarding Hamas as a deliberate attempt to derail the substantive discussion about American policy. He declared that he would not engage with what he considered bad-faith questions, preferring to keep the focus on achieving an independent foreign policy that prioritizes U.S. national interests. This stance positions him as a candidate seeking to break from traditional bipartisan support structures in foreign affairs.

Advertisement

As the race for the Pennsylvania Senate seat intensifies, Moor's comments on The Story highlight the divergent approaches between him and incumbent Senator John Fetterman. While Fetterman has publicly labeled Moor as pro-Hamas, Moor continues to frame the election around a mandate for change in how the United States engages with Israel and Palestine. The candidate's strategy relies on appealing to voters who are disillusioned with current Middle Eastern policies, aiming to consolidate support from both progressive Democrats and independent voters skeptical of endless foreign interventions.