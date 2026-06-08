The AIDS Healthcare Foundation says its new "GOOOOOOOOOAL!" campaign is designed to promote condom use in six U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, and more as FIFA World Cup excitement builds.

says it is launching a new billboard campaign aimed at encouraging condom use among residents and visitors.features a soccer-themed design that incorporates the black-and-white pattern of a soccer ball stretched across a condom.

The advertisements also direct viewers to the website useacondom.com. According to AHF, the campaign is running in six cities nationwide: Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia and Seattle. FIFA World CupAHF's"GOOOOOOOOOAL!

" billboard campaign, an imaginative new prevention initiative promoting condom use, is now running in six cities nationwide: Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, and Seattle. The organization says five billboard units have been placed in the Atlanta area as part of the campaign. Nationwide, the advertisements are expected to remain up through at least July 19, according to AHF.

In announcing the initiative, AHF described the campaign as a prevention effort intended to promote safer sex practices and increase awareness about condom use. The organization offers free condoms at many of its healthcare centers, wellness centers, pharmacies and thrift store locations across the country. It also provides free HIV and sexually transmitted infection testing through its wellness centers.

AHF bills itself as the world's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization and says it serves more than 3 million people in 50 countries. The campaign comes as several cities continue preparations for FIFA World Cup-related events and the anticipated influx of visitors expected during the tournament. While AHF says the billboards are intended to encourage condom use and promote sexual health awareness, the organization has not released data showing the campaign's impact on behavior or public health outcomes.





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