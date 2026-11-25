Bogle focused on ending college football career with a win

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas linebacker Ben Bogle entered the 2026 season as a backup on the depth chart and a relatively unknown quantity for Razorback fans.

But in his lone season at Arkansas, the Ponte Vedra, Fla. , native has grown into a fan favorite and a reliable starter for defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and head coach Ryan Silverfield. With Arkansas sitting at 4-7 and having no chance at bowl eligiblity, Saturday's game against LSU will be the final collegiate game for Bogle, who played at Southern Illinois and West Virginia prior to transferring to Arkansas.

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Arkansas Razorback linebackers Ben Bogle and Phoenix Jackson talk during timeout at CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman "I'm giving it everything I have," Bogle said Tuesday.

"I know that my teammates are doing that with me. " 2026 has been a breakout year for Bogle, who has tallied 63 tackles, one sack and an interception through 11 games. "It felt like a second ago I was a freshman," Bogle said. "Now I'm getting ready for my last game.

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I'm just very blessed to be in the position I'm in. I look forward the future.

" Bogle was asked about his experience at UA and made it clear his final year of college football was spent in a place he loves. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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"It's been amazing," Bogle said. "Obviously, I wish the season went a little differently. I love the fans. I love the town.

I love my teammates. I love the coaching staff. I wouldn't change anything. I would come here 10 times over again.

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"Bogle didn't grow up as an Arkansan or a Razorback fan, but indicated that he knows how much the Arkansas-LSU rivalry means. "It's a big deal," Bogle said. "The Golden Boot, we're really excited to finally bring that back home to Fayetteville. " LSU leads the SEC in total offense this season, but the Tigers have been snakebitten by turnovers and scored only 13 points against Tennessee on Nov. 21 in a loss that ended any playoff hopes.

"They've thrown a lot of interceptions and they've fumbled the ball quite a few times," Bogle said. "Taking shots at the ball, being detailed in our coverage, all the little things — it's all about the little things. You do the little things, and you'll get rewarded.

" Beating a rival at home would certainly be quite the way for Bogle to end his college football career, and the Arkansas defense will need a big game from one of its leaders in order to topple the Tigers. Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism. He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025.

When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association , winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.