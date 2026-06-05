AHA urges Central Ohio to join Nation of Lifesavers and learn hands-only CPR

At the heart of CPR Week 2026 is a simple but powerful truth. When cardiac arrest happens, the first chance for survival often rests with the people nearby. Car

During CPR Week, the American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to join the Nation of Lifesavers and commit to learning CPR. Each year, more than 350,000 people experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital, including about 23,000 children, and nearly 90 percent do not survive.

Hands-Only CPR is a simple, two-step skill that anyone can use in an emergency: call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest. When performed immediately, CPR can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival. By learning CPR and being ready to act, everyday people can help the Association reach its goal of doubling cardiac arrest survival by 2030.

Diana Briggs, VP Community Impact for the American Heart Association, Central Ohio joined Good Day Columbus to talk about the importance of CPR. The popular Texas-based chain debuted in Ohio in April in Huber Heights.

A Dublin resident says he has spent months trying to get the U.S. Postal Service to address what he describes as repeated rough handling of packages in his neigFederal and state authorities in Ohio are escalating what they described as a growing “crisis” of fraud, unveiling new indictments, seizures and enforcement effColumbus police have released the names of two officers involved in the deadly shooting of a Columbus man Tuesday night on Wilson Avenue, as new body camera vid





wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I'm Ohio's state auditor — Medicaid fraud is not just a Washington problemOhio's auditor plans Capitol Hill testimony addressing billions in potential Medicaid fraud, waste and abuse uncovered through years of state audits.

Read more »

Jake Diebler Explains Why This Year’s Ohio State Team Will Be a Must-WatchOhio State certainly took a step in the right direction by advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022. And now, the Buckeyes want to keep th

Read more »

Ohio State Spring Recap: James Smith, Eddrick Houston Flash Five-Star Talent As Ohio State Looks for New Stars to Emerge at Defensive TackleJames Smith and Eddrick Houston flashed their five-star talent this spring, but some uncertainty remains at defensive tackle as Ohio State replaces All-American Kayden McDonald.

Read more »

Tempe woman survives heart attack on canal path after witness performs CPRDesiree Sloat jumped into action to perform life-saving chest compressions on a woman who collapsed without a pulse on a Tempe trail.

Read more »