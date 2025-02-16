Agriculture Secretary Blames Biden Policies for Soaring Food Prices

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins attributes rising grocery costs to the Biden administration's regulations and policies, alongside the avian flu outbreak.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins addressed the rising cost of groceries during an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” on Friday. When asked about the soaring price of eggs, which have climbed to over $9 a dozen from under $3, Rollins acknowledged the impact of the avian flu, but also pointed to the Biden administration’s policies as a contributing factor. She stated, “I, as the mom of four growing teenagers especially can understand this cost of groceries.

So, I have been less than 24 hours on the job, but we’ve already done several briefings on the avian flu, how that has affected the cost of eggs. But really, Larry, this goes back before that. And the Biden administration, with the regulations and all of the rules and the cost of inputs and the decrease in exports for our ag. community has certainly had a massive impact as well.” Host Larry Kudlow also raised the issue of China’s failure to fulfill its agreement to purchase American farm products, a concern Rollins shared.





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AGRICULTURE FOOD PRICES BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AVIAN FLU REGULATIONS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Agriculture Secretary Rollins to Collaborate with HHS Secretary Kennedy on Avian FluAgriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced her plans to work with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on addressing the avian flu outbreaks plaguing the United States. Rollins stated that they will investigate best practices from countries experiencing fewer avian flu cases and explore ways to implement those strategies in the U.S. to curb the spread of the disease and stabilize egg prices.

Read more »

White House Press Secretary Blames Biden Administration for Egg ShortageWhite House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed the Biden administration for contributing to the egg shortage and price increase, claiming that the killing of over 100 million chickens due to the administration's policies led to a lack of egg supply. Leavitt also pointed to the impact of 'inflationary' policies on the cost of eggs and other goods.

Read more »

Exclusive — Nearly Two Dozen Agriculture Leaders Back Brooke Rollins for USDA SecretarySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Agriculture Commissioners Back Brooke Rollins for USDA SecretaryNearly two dozen agriculture commissioners are supporting Brooke Rollins for the position of Secretary of Agriculture. The Commissioners highlight Rollins' deep roots in agriculture, her experience in the Trump administration, and her commitment to American farmers and food security.

Read more »

Former White House Aide Brooke Rollins to Face Senate Confirmation Hearing for Agriculture SecretaryBrooke Rollins, President Donald Trump's nominee for Agriculture Secretary, will appear before the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee for her confirmation hearing. Rollins previously served as White House Domestic Policy Council director during Trump's first term. The hearing is expected to focus on Trump's policies on tariffs and immigration, and their potential impact on the agricultural sector.

Read more »

Trump Nominee Brooke Rollins to Face Senate Confirmation Hearing for Agriculture SecretaryFormer White House aide Brooke Rollins, nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the Agriculture Department, will appear before the Senate Agriculture Committee for her confirmation hearing. Rollins, who served as the White House Domestic Policy Council director during Trump's first term, is expected to be questioned on her stance on key Trump policies like tariffs and immigration enforcement and their potential impact on the agricultural sector.

Read more »