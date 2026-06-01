Agri-Energy Offers a Path to Farm Viability and Energy Independence

Facing falling commodity prices and rising costs, small farmers are turning to agrivoltaics-growing crops or grazing livestock under solar panels-to secure steady lease payments, improve soil health, and keep land in agricultural production, reducing reliance on volatile global markets.

The American agricultural sector faces mounting challenges, including declining commodity prices, rising costs, and increasing market volatility, which threaten the viability of small and family farms.

While the Trump administration's approach has centered on relief checks and subsidies, these measures are merely temporary fixes. A more sustainable solution lies in agri-energy-also known as agrivoltaics or dual-use solar-which allows farmers to generate reliable income by leasing land for solar production while continuing to grow crops or graze livestock underneath panels. This dual-use model provides steady lease payments, often exceeding $1,000 per acre annually, insulating farmers from global market swings and helping keep land in agricultural production.

Beyond economics, practices like rotational grazing under solar arrays improve soil health and benefit livestock, creating a win-win for productivity and sustainability. By embracing agri-energy, the United States can advance both food and energy independence, strengthen rural communities, and reduce reliance on foreign energy sources. The shift toward diversified, whole-systems agriculture represents a critical pathway to ensuring that American farms remain profitable, resilient, and rooted in the land for generations to come





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Agrivoltaics Dual-Use Solar Farm Income Energy Independence Sustainable Agriculture

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