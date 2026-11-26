The LA Daily News previews the championship games Saturday night for the three area teams.

Three high school football teams from the LA Daily News area — Agoura, Quartz Hill and Crescenta Valley — have reached CIF Southern Section championship games.

SATURDAY’S CIF-SS FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS Agoura senior captain George Hastings kissing the Kanan Bowl trophy after his game-winning touchdown against Oak Park on Oct. 9, 2026. Agoura senior George Hastings has 1,402 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns as well as 96 tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss. He has been a foundational piece for Agoura’s success this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chargers’ offense also relies on junior quarterback Kris Carranza and junior Andrew Mercer . Mercer has added six interceptions for a defense that includes senior edge rusher Will Gelt . Agoura will attempt to stop Aquinas, which is led by freshman quarterback Josiah Whipp .