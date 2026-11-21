George Hastings rushes for 126 yards and two touchdowns as the Chargers secure a 34-28 win in the CIF-SS Division 5 semifinals.

AGOURA HILLS — Agoura’s football team is headed to the CIF Southern Section championship game for the first time in 42 years. The Chargers defeated visiting Simi Valley 34-27 in a Division 5 semifinal Friday night, using three second-half interceptions to hold off the Pioneers and advance to their first CIF title game since 1984.

Agoura allowed just one second-half touchdown, which came in the final minute. The Chargers intercepted Simi Valley quarterback Connor Petrov three times after he entered the game having thrown just one interception all season. Senior George Hastings grabbed one of those interceptions after the ball was tipped by multiple players. Hastings also led Agoura’s offense with 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Also read John Maffei’s picks: Open Division championship game highlights weekend of high school football finals

“He’s special, man,” Agoura coach Dustin Croick said. “I’m blessed to have a George Hastings. George is up there with like the top, 1, 2, 3 kids that I’ve coached and what sets him apart is not only what he does on the field, but just the leadership. ”Simi Valley got on the scoreboard when running back Salvador Villa capped a drive featuring two fourth-down conversions with a 9-yard touchdown run.

The extra-point attempt hit the upright, leaving the Pioneers trailing 7-6. Agoura answered immediately as Hastings broke through the middle of the defense for an 80-yard touchdown run on the Chargers’ first play of the ensuing possession. Petrov kept the Pioneers’ offense moving through the air, connecting with seven different receivers in the first half.

Advertisement

The junior quarterback frequently targeted Micah Hannah, but it was Giancarlo Leone who made a diving touchdown catch in the end zone for Simi Valley’s only passing score of the half. Agoura responded late in the second quarter behind a 59-yard completion from freshman quarterback Emerson Andrews. Simi Valley appeared poised for a momentum-shifting goal-line stand before a roughing-the-passer penalty gave Agoura a fresh set of downs at the half-yard line. Hastings capitalized with a short touchdown run.

Andrews finished the game at quarterback after starter Kris Carranza, who was battling an illness, played the first half. The freshman protected the football, threw a touchdown pass to Anderson Mercer and recovered a deflected Simi Valley onside kick attempt to help seal the victory.

“Emerson’s also special,” Croick said. “You’re not gonna find a kid like Emerson every day that’s 6’2, 190, that has the brain he does, the ability. I’m blessed to have two really, really good quarterbacks. ” Croick said he hopes Carranza will be healthy for the championship game, giving Agoura two quarterbacks capable of providing different looks on offense.

The Chargers also benefited from a pair of field goals by Lachlan Wimmer to maintain their second-half advantage. Agoura will host Aquinas of San Bernardino in the Division 5 championship game Friday, Nov. 27, with a chance to win its first CIF title since 1984. For Croick, a former Agoura player, reaching the championship game brings back memories of practicing during Thanksgiving week.

Advertisement

“I played here in the early 2000s, and you kind of just expected to have practice on Thanksgiving,” Croick said. “That’s the one thing I’ve talked about. You’ve got to earn the right to practice on Thanksgiving. ” Croick invited former Agoura players to attend Thursday’s practice and celebrate the program’s return to the championship game.

“We are going to prepare,” Croick said. “Yes, there’s all the fun of all that stuff, but at the end of the day, we gotta go win a championship. ”