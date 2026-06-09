Aging Stars Defy Trends: How MLB Veterans Like Arenado and Walker Extend Their Primes in a Velocity-Driven Era

Nolan Arenado and other MLB players 35+ are bucking a decade-long decline in veteran offensive production through adaptation, advanced analytics, and renewed work habits. The article explores why older hitters are succeeding despite rising pitch velocities and analytical evidence that primes end in early 30s.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado woke up one morning with a familiar ache that often greets those who felt invincible in their 20s but have advanced into their mid-to-late 30s.

The discomfort wasn't severe enough to sideline him, but it served as one of those inexplicable reminders of aging in Major League Baseball-a potential derailment for a hot streak by an eight-time All-Star who recently turned 35.

"There's more aches and pains," Arenado said. "There's just a little more work in the gym, getting prepared for the game, than there used to be. That's a learning curve.

" Arenado overcame that minor back issue and continues his bounce-back season in the desert, batting .256 with eight home runs and 30 RBIs through Monday's games. He is part of a notable group of players aged 35 and older delivering solid offensive production. This season, hitters 35 or older have combined to provide just 5.6 WAR (Wins Above Replacement, per FanGraphs) through roughly the first third of the season, continuing a decade-long trend of declining contribution from veteran batters.

In the early 2000s, older stars were commonplace in the majors. The peak came in 2003 when older hitters amassed 71.3 WAR, headlined by Barry Bonds, Frank Thomas, and Kenny Lofton. Baseball's analytical era traces back to Bill James in the 1970s and 1980s, but terms like WAR, wOBA, BABIP, and OPS+ didn't become widespread in the big leagues until at least the late 2000s.

Overwhelmingly, those metrics showed that a hitter's prime years typically span from the mid-20s to early 30s. Consequently, spending on veterans fell out of favor. Gold Glove first baseman Jason Walker, who has hit nearly 200 career homers, signed with a new team and reflected on the shift.

"I think it has a lot to do with the ability to measure guys' value on the field," Walker said. "For a long time, WAR didn't exist, wRC+ wasn't a stat, right? So, you went off of the optics or this guy's a good clubhouse guy or he's got experience, he's been to a World Series.

" Today's young stars emerged in a game where velocity reigns supreme, unlike when Walker and others broke through. The average MLB fastball in 2024 exceeds 94 mph, with 18 qualified pitchers throwing at least 96 mph on average. When Walker debuted 17 years ago, the league-wide average was under 92 mph, and no qualified pitcher averaged 96 mph or higher.

Arenado noted that one of the first challenges for aging veterans is handling elite fastballs, especially inside pitches, creating tough matchups against pitchers like Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski, who routinely hits 100 mph.

"I feel like just the general age of the levels and the development is trending younger and younger," Walker added. "And there might be something to that-like your best bullets might be when you're 27 years old. " Dodgers manager Dave Roberts regularly features Freeman and Muncy in his lineup. Roberts played until age 36, retiring in 2008, giving him personal insight into aging.

"The hardest part is to expect and want the same output you've always had, but not be willing to change the equation," Roberts said. He emphasized that adjustment varies per player: some need more workouts, others less; some require more sleep; diet grows increasingly critical. The habits that once secured a roster spot may no longer sustain a player in his mid-to-late 30s.

Walker, who didn't become a regular starter until 28, has embraced aging, even analyzing blood tests to spot vitamin deficiencies or inflammation. Those tests reveal alcohol's impact and the importance of sleep.

"For myself, no real magic recipe, just chalk it up to being a late bloomer," Walker said. "My age is older than most guys, but service time isn't. I haven't been in the big leagues for 20 years or anything like that. Just fortunate that I still can help the team.

" Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo attributed Arenado's sustained success in his 14th season to two main factors: credit to the D-backs' hitting coaches and, most importantly, Arenado's willingness to listen, adapt, and find new ways to produce. "There's an adjustment to work habits and mindset once you get to that level where things aren't as easy as they used to be," Lovullo said.

"Some say 'I've had my career, it's not as easy as it once was, and I want to shut it down. '" He later added, "It's fun to watch Nolan Arenado have all this success, but he's worked his butt off. He's working as hard as any 22 or 23 year old we have on this team.





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MLB Aging Players Nolan Arenado Veteran Hitters WAR Pitch Velocity Analytics Baseball Aging Curve Jason Walker Dave Roberts

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