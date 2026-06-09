Aging MLB Stars Find Ways to Adapt to Changing Game

Nolan Arenado and other aging MLB stars are finding ways to adapt to the changing game, despite the trend of younger players being signed to long-term contracts. They're providing solid results at the plate, but it's becoming tougher for older players to handle really good fastballs. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has found ways to keep veterans like Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy in his lineup, but he also acknowledges that the process is different for every player.

Nolan Arenado and other aging MLB stars are finding ways to adapt to the changing game. The Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman has been slugging his way through May, but he's also dealing with the aches and pains of being in his mid-to-late 30s.

Arenado said it's a learning curve, and he's had to work harder in the gym to prepare for games. He's not alone - other veterans like Freddie Freeman and Christian Walker are also finding ways to stay relevant in the league. Despite the trend of younger players being signed to long-term contracts, these older stars are still providing solid results at the plate.

According to FanGraphs, MLB hitters who are 35 or older have combined to provide just 5.6 WAR through the first third of the season. This is a continuation of a trend that's accelerated over the past decade. In the early 2000s, older stars were the norm in the big leagues, but that's changed with the rise of advanced analytics.

Today's young stars have come of age in a game where velocity is king, and it's becoming tougher for older players to handle really good fastballs. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has found ways to keep veterans like Freeman and Max Muncy in his lineup, but he also acknowledges that the process is different for every player. Some need to work out more, while others need to focus on their diet or sleep.

Walker has embraced getting older and enjoys analyzing his blood tests to identify vitamin deficiencies or inflammation. He's fortunate that he's still able to help his team, but he knows that his age is a factor in his performance. The changing game is making it tougher for older players to stay relevant, but it's not impossible. Arenado and others are finding ways to adapt and stay relevant, even as the league becomes younger and younger.

The key is to be willing to change the equation and adapt to the new realities of the game. For now, these aging stars are still providing solid results, and it will be interesting to see how they continue to adapt to the changing game.





adndotcom / 🏆 293. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nolan Arenado MLB Aging Players Freddie Freeman Christian Walker Velocity Analytics Dodgers Dave Roberts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two Rising Stars Show Blue Jays Won 2025 MLB Trade DeadlineIf there is any organization that won the 2025 trade deadline, it has to be the Toronto Blue Jays, as they were able to secure some valuable players.

Read more »

Aging MLB Stars Defy Trend with Consistent Performance Despite Physical ChallengesNolan Arenado and other MLB players over 35 are finding success in a league where advanced metrics and rising velocity have traditionally favored younger athletes. Through rigorous adjustments in training, diet, and approach, veterans are extending their prime years, challenging the notion that hitters decline after their early thirties.

Read more »

Aging Stars Defy Trends: How MLB Veterans Like Arenado and Walker Extend Their Primes in a Velocity-Driven EraNolan Arenado and other MLB players 35+ are bucking a decade-long decline in veteran offensive production through adaptation, advanced analytics, and renewed work habits. The article explores why older hitters are succeeding despite rising pitch velocities and analytical evidence that primes end in early 30s.

Read more »

Aging MLB hitters adapt to a game dominated by youth and analyticsNolan Arenado and other veteran MLB hitters navigate the challenges of aging in a league increasingly focused on young talent and advanced metrics. Despite aches and pains, players like Arenado, Freeman, Muncy, and Walker find success through adjustments, while teams shift toward investing in younger stars.

Read more »