Aging MLB Stars Defy Trend with Consistent Performance Despite Physical Challenges

Nolan Arenado and other MLB players over 35 are finding success in a league where advanced metrics and rising velocity have traditionally favored younger athletes. Through rigorous adjustments in training, diet, and approach, veterans are extending their prime years, challenging the notion that hitters decline after their early thirties.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado woke up one morning with an ailment that's familiar to those who felt invincible in their 20s but have advanced to their mid-to-late 30s.

It wasn't bad. Not enough to keep him out of the lineup. But it was one of those inexplicable moments that comes with being an aging Major League Baseball player-threatening to derail a hot streak for an eight-time All-Star who just turned 35. There's more aches and pains, Arenado said.

There's just a little more work in the gym, getting prepared for the game, than there used to be. That's a learning curve. Arenado got past the minor back issue and is continuing a bounce-back season in the desert, batting .256 with eight homers and 30 RBIs through Monday's games. He's among a group of the 35-and-older crowd getting solid results at the plate, joining a cohort that is defying the trend of declining performance for aging hitters.

Hitters who are 35 or older have combined to provide just 5.6 WAR (Wins Above Replacement, per FanGraphs) through roughly the first one-third of the season, continuing a trend that's accelerated over the past decade. In the early 2000s, older stars were the norm in the big leagues. It peaked in 2003 when older hitters combined for 71.3 WAR, with a group highlighted by Barry Bonds, Frank Thomas, Kenny Lofton, and others.

Baseball's analytical era can be traced back to the work of Bill James in the 1970s and 1980s, but terms like WAR, wOBA, BABIP, and OPS+ didn't start to become widespread in the big leagues until at least the late 2000s. And-overwhelmingly-those numbers showed that the best years for a big league hitter usually come from their mid-20s to early 30s. Spending on veterans is no longer in vogue.

Walker-a three-time Gold Glove first baseman who has hit nearly 200 career homers-signed with the... I think it has a lot to do with the ability to measure guys' value on the field, Walker said. For a long time, WAR didn't exist, wRC+ wasn't a stat, right? So, you went off of the optics or this guy's a good clubhouse guy or he's got experience, he's been to a World Series.

Today's young stars have come of age in a game where velocity is king, but it wasn't that way when Freeman and others broke through. The average MLB fastball in 2024 is north of 94 mph, with 18 qualified pitchers averaging at least 96. When Freeman debuted 17 years ago, the league-wide average was under 92 and no qualified pitchers averaged at least 96.

Arenado said that one of the first things that becomes tougher for MLB veterans is the ability to handle really good fastballs-particularly inside. It makes for tough matchups against pitchers like Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski, who routinely throws 100 mph. I feel like just the general age of the levels and the development is trending younger and younger, Walker said. And there might be something to that-like your best bullets might be when you're 27 years old.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has Freeman and Muncy in his lineup on nearly a daily basis. He also played in the big leagues until he was 36 years old, retiring in 2008, giving him some personal experience on the aging process. The hardest part is to expect and want the same output you've always had, but not be willing to change the equation, Roberts said. Roberts said the process is different for every player.

Some need to work out more. Some less. Others need more sleep. Diet becomes more important.

The tricky part is that the habits that brought you to the big leagues might not be the same ones that will keep you there in your mid-to-late 30s. Walker, who didn't become a starter in the big leagues until he was 28, said he's embraced getting older and enjoys analyzing his blood tests that might signal what's causing vitamin deficiencies or inflammation.

The tests also show how much alcohol might affect his body or the importance of a good night's sleep. For myself, no real magic recipe, just chalk it up to being a late bloomer, Walker said. My age is older than most guys, but service time isn't. I haven't been in the big leagues for 20 years or anything like that.

Just fortunate that I still can help the team. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he believed there were two main reasons Arenado was still having success in his 14th big league season.

First, he gave credit to the D-backs' hitting coaches. But maybe most importantly, Arenado has listened to those coaches, embraced change and found new ways to have success. There's an adjustment to work habits and mindset once you get to that level where things aren't as easy as they used to be, Lovullo said. Some say 'I've had my career, it's not as easy as it once was, and I want to shut it down.

' Later he added: It's fun to watch Nolan Arenado have all this success, but he's worked his butt off. He's working as hard as any 22 or 23 year old we have on this team





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Nolan Arenado MLB Aging Players Veteran Hitters WAR Metric Baseball Velocity Player Longevity Hitting Adjustments Dave Roberts Walker Torey Lovullo

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