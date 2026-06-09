Aging MLB hitters adapt to a game dominated by youth and analytics

Nolan Arenado and other veteran MLB hitters navigate the challenges of aging in a league increasingly focused on young talent and advanced metrics. Despite aches and pains, players like Arenado, Freeman, Muncy, and Walker find success through adjustments, while teams shift toward investing in younger stars.

Nolan Arenado of the Arizona Diamondbacks woke up one morning with an ailment familiar to those who felt invincible in their 20s but have advanced to their mid-to-late 30s.

It was not bad enough to keep him out of the lineup, but it was one of those inexplicable moments that comes with being an aging athlete. The aches and pains are more frequent now, and there is more work in the gym to prepare for games, a learning curve he has had to accept.

Arenado got past the minor back issue and is continuing a bounce-back season in the desert, batting .256 with eight home runs and 30 runs batted in through Monday's games. He is among a group of the 35-and-older crowd getting solid results at the plate, joining Los Angeles Dodgers veterans Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy, along with Houston's Christian Walker.

These older hitters have combined to provide just 5.6 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) through roughly the first third of the season, continuing a trend that has accelerated over the past decade. In the early 2000s, older stars were the norm in the big leagues, peaking in 2003 when older hitters combined for 71.3 WAR, with a group highlighted by Barry Bonds, Frank Thomas, Kenny Lofton, Luis Gonzalez, and Jeff Bagwell.

Baseball's analytical era can be traced back to the work of Bill James in the 1970s and 1980s, but terms like WAR, wOBA, BABIP, and OPS+ did not become widespread until at least the late 2000s. Those numbers overwhelmingly showed that the best years for a big league hitter usually come from their mid-20s to early 30s, directly correlated to MLB teams locking up young players to long-term contracts.

Arizona's Corbin Carroll, Detroit's Kevin McGonigle, Pittsburgh's Konnor Griffin, Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr., and Seattle's Julio Rodriguez are among dozens of promising players who signed lucrative deals well before reaching free agency. Spending on veterans is no longer in vogue. Walker, a three-time Gold Glove first baseman who has hit nearly 200 career home runs, signed with the Astros for a relatively modest $60 million, three-year deal after the 2024 season when he was 33 years old.

He believes the shift has a lot to do with the ability to measure a player's value on the field. For a long time, stats like WAR did not exist, so teams relied on optics or reputation. Today's young stars have come of age in a game where velocity is king. The average MLB fastball in 2026 is north of 94 miles per hour, with 18 qualified pitchers averaging at least 96.

When Freeman debuted 17 years ago, the league-wide average was under 92 and no qualified pitchers averaged at least 96. Arenado said one of the first things that becomes tougher for veterans is handling really good fastballs, particularly inside, making for tough matchups against pitchers like Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski, who routinely throws 100 mph. Walker notes that the general age of development is trending younger, and a player's best years might be at age 27.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has Freeman and Muncy in his lineup nearly daily. He played in the big leagues until he was 36, retiring in 2008, giving him personal experience on the aging process. He says the hardest part is expecting the same output without being willing to change the equation. The process differs for every player: some need to work out more, some less, others need more sleep, and diet becomes more important.

The habits that brought a player to the big leagues might not be the same ones that keep them there in their mid-to-late 30s. Walker, who did not become a starter until he was 28, has embraced getting older and enjoys analyzing his blood tests that may signal vitamin deficiencies or inflammation. The tests also show how much alcohol affects his body or the importance of a good night's sleep.

He credits being a late bloomer and the fact that he has not been in the big leagues for 20 years. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo believes there are two main reasons Arenado is still having success in his 14th big league season, giving credit to the team's hitting coaches for helping him adjust





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