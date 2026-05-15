Aging Gracefully: How the Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast Used Rejuvenation Treatments to Look Young

The article discusses the various rejuvenation treatments used by the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 to look young. It delves into the reasons behind the speculation about facial rejuvenation treatments, including Botox and brow lifts for Anne Hathaway.

Twenty years ago, Anne Hathaway , Emily Blunt , Meryl Streep , and Stanley Tucci walked the red carpet for The Devil Wears Prada . A recent post on X from the Turkish news website Jurnal showed side-by-side face comparisons of the four actors which has now been viewed more than 29 million times.

It highlighted that Stanley Tucci looked remarkably similar to how he did two decades ago, while the female stars, particularly Anne Hathaway, showed signs of aging. The post led to speculation about facial rejuvenation treatments, including plastic surgery. The Daily Mail asked some of America's leading plastic surgeons to give their verdict on how the Devil Wears Prada 2 cast have aged so gracefully. The article discusses the various rejuvenation treatments, including Botox and brow lifts used by Hathaway





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anne Hathaway Emily Blunt Meryl Streep Stanley Tucci The Devil Wears Prada Plasticoinjections Brow Lift Botox Temporal Lift Lateral Brow Lift Endoscopic Brow Lift Systemic Fillers

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